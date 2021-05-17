Focus on financial health: pave the way to your next goal

When was the last time you checked your bank account balance? According to a recent study, more than 60% of Americans check their balance at least once a week [1]. This is a habit that, if practiced correctly, can help you achieve your financial goals.

Whether you are seeking your financial independence, preparing a long-awaited vacation or saving for the down payment on your first home, April is Financial Literacy Month and we want you to be aware of the tools and knowledge that will help make your financial journey smooth. as simple as possible.

But let’s talk about the basics first. Managing your money can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Knowing how to budget, save, pay your bills or even establish a good credit score, are knowledge that can help you at any time in your life. Even in these difficult times of the pandemic, when many of us are faced with greater uncertainty in our finances and job security, having basic financial knowledge can make a difference.

This past year impacted families, friends, colleagues, and our community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61% of US Latino households report that they or someone in their families lost their job or salary due to COVID [2]. It is in these situations, especially, it is essential to know how to manage your finances to maintain your situation or normalize it.

If you’re not sure where to start, how to progress, or just want to update your knowledge, consider the following to prepare your way forward and take control of your financial future.

Advice and tools

Our financial goal center is the best place to start. Start by choosing a goal like saving, budgeting, or establishing credit, and check out tips, offers, and tools that will make it easier for you to keep control of your financial future. Our Grow Your Savings page, for example, has an interactive calculator in which you can prepare a plan to reach your savings goals and also indicates what you can do with the automatic savings tool (Autosave) to follow a regular savings program that allow you to normalize your situation and meet your goals. Other resources are also available, such as budget spreadsheets where you can view and record your monthly expenses, tips on using the Credit Journey tool to establish and protect your credit, as well as general information about low-cost checking accounts designed for you. provide access to people who have had problems obtaining or maintaining an account in the past.

Capital reserved for business owners

Reliable education, support and resources are the basic first steps to gaining financial literacy, but equal access to capital is also critical. With the closure of 32% of Latino-owned businesses from this time last year until now[3], COVID-19 has only worsened the inequalities and inequities that already required an intentional realignment of capital’s priorities. Through our Entrepreneurs of Color Fund, we work to increase access to capital for future entrepreneurs, current business owners, and communities that historically and unfairly have had difficulty obtaining it. JPMorgan Chase also recently announced that it is setting aside funds specifically for Latino and African American business owners. Visit your local branch and speak with a Chase For Business representative to see if you qualify

Equal Housing Loans

Home equity also makes a significant contribution to family wealth, so it is imperative that we increase the number of homeowners in Latino communities. One way to achieve this is through the Chase DreaMaker mortgage, which makes applying for a first mortgage or refinancing a current one more achievable with a lower down payment, offering reduced mortgage insurance, more flexibility around your credit score, possible assistance grants and homebuyer education courses.

In Los Angeles we have also hired a community manager, a new role created by the bank, who works with the community and small businesses to disseminate information about available resources and give you access to tools, products and services for your financial health. . Look for other free interactive programs coming soon on topics like budgeting, home buying tips, job search and interview training, small business financing, and more.

No matter what your financial situation is, budgeting or saving are fundamental habits that can help you recover from unexpected situations in life or stay in control and meet your goals. That’s why we’re here to have open conversations about financial health and to offer support, tools, and advice to help you do so. Financial health is a path and we can help you plan now and for the future.

For more resources, information, and access to tools that can help you reach your financial goals and objectives, visit chase.com/personal/financial-goals

