By Helen Coster and Lisa Richwine

(.) – To get an idea of ​​how Disney is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, take a look at Shanghai, where the entertainment giant has organized a limited reopening of the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Adults, children, and seniors wear masks as they wander between staff and security guards who carry non-contact thermometers and hand sanitizer.

As some states in the United States raise orders to stay home, investors and park fans watch as Walt Disney Co, which earns a third of its park revenue, experiences and products, reinvents the “happiest” place on earth “for a world altered by the coronavirus”.

The nature of high-volume, high-volume, child-focused parks, and Disney’s need to avoid damage to a brand that is synonymous with safety and families, experts say will make reopening difficult.

Disney’s ability to reopen its parks in Asia, the United States, and France will also be a powerful signal on how the world can return to normal by dealing with COVID-19.

“This is the biggest challenge the industry has ever faced,” said Phil Hettema, founder of The Hettema Group, which designs theme park attractions and other experiences.

Disney, which has not announced any plans to reopen the parks, declined to comment for this story.

Chief Executive Bob Iger recently said that checking guests’ temperatures could become routine at Disney Park entrances.

Among other plans under consideration, according to an informed source on Disney’s thinking: rides like the Space Mountain roller coaster could stagger guests on each “rocket” to force social estrangement.

Guests could be notified via app or other technology about when they can go to a walk or restaurant to remove the lines.

Employees and guests may be required to wear masks. But following Disney’s line, the employee masks would be fun, not scary, the source said.

Disney began online mask sales Thursday with Mickey Mouse, Baby Yoda and other characters and said as much as $ 1 million in profits would go to charity.

The masks, which are now commonly used in China, are ubiquitous in the shopping district just outside of Shanghai Disney, where workers disinfect a 5-12-year-old children’s play area at noon and 3 p.m. daily. Temperature controls are required under local regulations, according to the Shanghai Disney website.

Business and political leaders in Florida, home of Walt Disney World, have come up with ideas such as limiting capacity at all theme parks during an initial phase of reopening.

The question health experts and financial analysts ask themselves is whether any of these measures will be enough to protect Disney’s employees, visitors, or bottom line.

Social distancing could come at a high price.

In April, UBS downgraded its Disney rating and lowered its division’s profit estimates to $ 500 million in fiscal year 2020 and just $ 200 million in 2021 compared to $ 6.8 billion in 2019.

According to the firm, Disney parks must operate with approximately 50% of their capacity to be profitable.

Investors will see a more complete impact of the coronavirus when Disney releases its second-quarter results on May 5.

Comcast said Thursday that if its Universal Studios parks remain closed throughout the second quarter, the company will suffer a loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of approximately $ 500 million.

Financial analysts have forecast that Disney’s reopening dates will run from June through January 1. The guidelines will be set by governors in California and Florida, where Iger and Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D’Amaro sit on state reopening teams. The rest is up to Disney.

Although Disney and other large venues face an unprecedented challenge to protect guests from an easily airborne virus, experts and a former executive noted their experience of managing crowds.

More than 157 million people visited Disney parks in 2018, according to the Thematic Entertainment Association.

“If anyone can figure it out, Disney will,” said Dave Schmitt, founder of MR-ProFun, a theme park consultant.

Safeguards have limits. Temperature controls will not identify all infected, and most vaccines are not 100% effective, said Dr. Megan Murray, professor of global health at Harvard Medical School.

Still, a vaccine would provide some peace of mind for park visitors, according to a . / Ipsos poll conducted April 15-21.

While a fifth of respondents said they would attend an amusement, theme or water park once they reopened, about 30% would go if a vaccine was available. The survey, which surveyed 4,429 American adults, noted that a vaccine may not be available for more than a year.

Loyal fans are counting on Disney to do it right. Chicago resident Kelly Alexis, 50, has been to Disney resorts 35 to 40 times and plans to go to Disney World with her family in October if the park is open.

“It’s just the feeling that they do things so perfectly and they will take every precaution,” said Alexis. “They’re not going to want to have an epidemic where everyone gets sick at Disney. They would never let that happen,” he said.

(By Helen Coster in New York, Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, and Drafting Shanghai; Additional report by Arriana McLymore in Raleigh, North Carolina, Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)