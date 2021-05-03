FOCUS-Labor rights falter in Mexico’s automotive city despite trade agreement with the US

By Daina Beth Solomon

MATAMOROS, Mexico (Reuters) – After successfully organizing a strike in 2019, many workers at Tridonex’s auto parts plant in the Mexican city of Matamoros, on the border with the United States, set their goals high: to replace the union that, they say he refuses to fight for them.

Six workers at the factory, which reconditions used auto parts for sale in the United States and Canada, told Reuters they were disappointed that their union, SITPME, did not support their demands for better pay.

Some 400 Tridonex workers protested in front of the Matamoros labor council last year to be allowed to change unions.

When the first protests broke out in 2019, many of the plant’s roughly 4,000 workers were earning just over the then minimum wage each day, which stood at 176.72 pesos ($ 8.82).

Tridonex workers and thousands of other employees from other Matamoros factories stopped their work demanding a 20% increase and a 32,000 peso bonus, many of them without union support. In almost all cases, the companies relented.

“That showed us that we were capable,” said Edgar Salazar, then a Tridonex employee. “We know that we have rights. However, the union only wants to charge us. It does not support us in anything.”

Jesús Mendoza, a longtime SITPME leader, said his union creates jobs and benefits its members while maintaining harmonious relationships with employers.

However, Salazar and many of his colleagues at Tridonex want to support a new organization led by activist and lawyer Susana Prieto.

But their efforts are not enough, as recognized by labor experts.

Dismantling the entrenched power of Mexico’s unions is a daunting challenge, according to some labor activists, given the few signs the situation will improve with the reforms promised through the new North American trade deal.

Amid resistance from SITPME, the Tridonex workers’ request to be represented by the Prieto union has not yet been put to a vote. Attorney Prieto’s legal demands to replace unions at 45 other factories in the area have also stalled.

When Prieto urged work stoppages in January to demand higher wages again, only a few hundred people protested at a handful of companies. “People are afraid, because they have no one to defend them,” Prieto said.

According to Prieto, around 600 of his followers at Tridonex, including Salazar, were fired between April and October 2020. Reuters could not independently confirm the information.

Cardone Industries, the Philadelphia-based parent company of Tridonex, did not respond to a question about retaliation allegations.

He said the layoffs were due to reduced demand following the pandemic shutdowns, but did not provide further details. Cardone is part of the Canadian group Brookfield Asset Management.

AT A SLOW PACE

At the beginning of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a law was approved in 2019 that guarantees workers the right to participate in independent unions. Although strong on paper, the rule will go into full effect until 2023.

“The law in general is very good. But that does not mean that we are going to have any change in Mexico anytime soon,” said Kimberly Nolan, a researcher at the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences.

Some of the Matamoros workers now look to the United States for support.

The new free trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (TMEC) – implemented last year – enshrined the rights of workers to choose which union administers their collective contract.

With Democrat Joe Biden now as president, Mexico may come under increased scrutiny to defend the labor provisions set forth in the trade pact, which were designed in part to prevent low labor costs from causing more jobs to be lost in the United States. .

Under the agreement, companies that do not guarantee freedom of association for workers in Mexico could be sanctioned with tariffs and other penalties.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which directs U.S. trade policy, did not respond to a question about how the Biden administration would address violations of labor standards set out in the pact.

But Katherine Tai, the agency’s director, said last week that she was “not afraid” of availing herself of the TMEC provisions, without specifying which issues could be reviewed.

The powerful US union federation, the AFL-CIO, told Reuters in April that it was filing cases against companies in Mexico under the TMEC and would release the details in May.

Matamoros is one of many Mexican border cities to which US businesses have been drawn by cheap labor in recent decades. Its factories supply parts for General Motors, Toyota Motor, Stellantis and other automotive companies.

The boom in trade with the United States has created jobs in areas of northern Mexico, but labor rights are lagging.

Companies in Mexico have commonly fired workers, among other tactics, rather than allowing them to join new unions, activists, academics and officials argue.

“They are fired, repressed. They no longer give them overtime. They don’t give them a bonus. They change their shift to night,” said Alfredo Domínguez, head of the Federal Center for Conciliation and Labor Registration, created under the labor reform, to guarantee that collective agreements are legitimate.

One of the priorities of the Ministry of Labor is to eliminate the so-called “protection contracts”, signed between unions and employers without prior consultation or knowledge of the workers, which, according to Domínguez, constitute at least 80% of all collective contracts in Mexico.

The labor reform, once implemented, will also eliminate local boards that union activists accuse of long delays in the process of establishing new unions like Prieto’s. The boards will be replaced by courts dependent on the judiciary.

NEW TACTICS

Frustrated by the delays in creating a new union, hundreds of Tridonex workers opted in early 2020 for a new tactic: declaring that they no longer wanted to pay dues to the established union, SITPME. After several protests, Tridonex consented.

Then the layoffs began, four workers told Reuters.

In March 2020, Efrén Ruiz, who cleaned and assembled brake parts for Tridonex and was a strong supporter of the Prieto union, was fired. “This is retaliation,” Ruiz recalled telling a supervisor, before security guards escorted him out, he said. Three other workers also said they believed their union activism cost them their job.

A record from authorities seen by Reuters, dated October 30, 2020, shows that Tridonex laid off 717 people from April to October last year.

Reuters was unable to determine whether any employees have been rehired since then. The Mexican Institute of Social Security, which tracks employment, said it could not comment on individual companies. Prieto said the layoffs were a retaliation by the company to protect SITPME and avoid more work stoppages in demand for a better salary.

SITPME leader Mendoza described the retaliation allegations as “lies.” Cardone said in a statement that the downsizing was due to a drop in demand and was “handled through transparent and constructive discussions with relevant employees and unions.”

SITPME, which extols membership benefits such as medical and legal assistance, said it attracted back at least 3,000 people from different companies that had supported Prieto’s separatist group. Reuters could not independently confirm the information.

Mendoza pointed out that he seeks dialogue with companies, not strikes: “What we lead is a guarantee of labor peace and efficiency in the workforce.”

(1 dollar = 20.0330 Mexican pesos)

(With additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and David Lawder in Washington. Edited in Spanish by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez and Noé Torres)