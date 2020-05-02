CARLOS R. ALTUNA TEZANOS

The American continent enters its second month at war, besieged by a tenacious enemy that stealthily attacks and quickly spreads through all the countries of the region, without showing mercy or distinction for the economic, social, political or military power that each nation has. : the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

And so, when we see a power like the United States, being the country in the region and in the world with the greatest focus of infections and deaths from the coronavirus, with more than 1,100,000 infected people and 63,746 deaths. That as paradoxes of life, this invisible enemy is wreaking havoc on its population within its own territory, overcoming the death that occurred during the two decades of the Vietnam War (1954-1975), where 58,200 US soldiers died.

When looking at Latin America as a whole, we notice how certain countries, including Venezuela, Bolivia and Haiti, each for different reasons, suffer the effects of deep vulnerabilities in their economies. Countries with very low-income populations and huge dependencies on food imports and with a high prevalence of undernourishment, as recently revealed by a study by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in Costa Rica.

Research supported by FAO, which expresses clear concern about hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean, imploring “not to neglect the fight against hunger and not to raise food prices” during the pandemic. Under these scoops, I intend to focus on the very particular situation with which this deadly pandemic attacks the unfortunate Republic of Haiti, which after the 2010 earthquake, fate seems to be against it, historically burdened by cholera, dengue, hurricanes, lack of water , poverty, unhealthiness, malnutrition, violence, political instability, corruption and insecurity, among other negative situations. Unfortunately today, Haiti faces a new and dangerous challenge, unknown to them and the world.

The facts demonstrate that no nation was prepared to face this enemy. In the case of Haiti, in addition to this disease, famine has long plagued it. In December 2019, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned that one in three Haitians demanded “urgent food assistance” and almost one million suffered from “severe hunger”.

According to the FAO and WHO, 40% of its population already suffers from food insecurity and only 31% have access to medical care, which suggests that, in these circumstances, as it tries to contain the pandemic, it will simultaneously increase even more. plus food insecurity, with a devastating socioeconomic impact and a dire future. The first case of COVID-19 in Haiti was confirmed on March 19, although the numbers of infections are encouraging, as 81 infections, 8 deaths and 642 suspected cases have been registered so far.

These two calamities combined – Food Crisis and COVID-19 – exponentially multiply the health consequences of this impoverished country, although WFP alerted the great powers to make a commitment to solidarity, nobody accepted the call, and try to leave the Dominican Republic alone in these moments that he guts to heart to face the coronavirus, it would be an act of barbarism by an indolent and inhuman international community.

We share the same island, and our country turned out to be the first affected by this pandemic, declaring the government a State of National Emergency, suspending all kinds of commercial activity and closing its borders, which led to the loss or suspension of hundreds of thousands of posts labor, a reality that did not elude Haitians living legally or illegally in the country. This new reality generated certain very difficult living conditions for these citizens, forcing thousands to return “voluntarily” to their country of origin, by becoming unemployed as in other parts of the world. This situation further aggravates the scenario in Haiti, not only due to the human load it receives, but also because the sending of remittances, which represents almost 35% of its gross domestic product (GDP), is drastically reduced.

President Jovenel Moïse in a recent speech to the nation warned that, once the coronavirus is contained, Haiti will face “many problems” to the point that he fears there will be a “famine” due to the collateral effects of the global health emergency. .

Why is it alarming and worrisome? Pandemics have shown that the most affected populations are where the most vulnerable people live, and the largest number of Haitians coexist in poverty, with a high rate of malnutrition and people with HIV or tuberculosis, a population at risk comparatively more vulnerable than the ours and the rest of the world.

In 2018, a report by the St Luke Foundation and the Maryland Medical Center indicated that at that time in the whole country, with a population of over 10 million, there were only 90 beds for intensive care, and of these only 45 had with assisted respiratory assistance, one of the essential elements for the most critical cases of coronavirus.

Without guesswork, this situation underpins him as an unmatched candidate to be a “health disaster” with dire consequences, especially if the pandemic becomes uncontrollable in a country where its health system does not satisfy the population minimally, nor does it cope under normal circumstances. . Although on March 17, the Dominican Republic closed its borders and the different access doors – binational markets – as a preventive measure for the coronavirus pandemic, the Dominican government implemented, in coordination with the authorities of both countries, a “sale-transfer system merchandise ”to maintain the supply of food products to Haiti, as a kind of relief valve, thus avoiding a social outbreak caused by a collective famine.

Finally, we recognize the efforts and the considerable resources invested by our government authorities, in order to solidify the Dominican border space along the 392 km, to try to safeguard, protect, preserve and care for the territory, with technology, some stretches of fences of protection and human resources, that do not faint in the wakefulness of their security and defense.

When all this happens, because God will happen, we must not let our guard down for an instant. Today, Haiti is more than ever a “human time bomb” for being cornered before two calamities that could be the trigger for a town to the west of our Island in search of food and health. Watchful eye, let us continue to duplicate our efforts and help them, because the problem is and will be ours before an indolent international community that does not console or help them. God continue to bless our noble people.

