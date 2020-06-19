By Angus Berwick and Mayela Armas

LONDON, Jun 19 (.) – In the vaults of the Bank of England, where foreign nations keep part of their vast gold reserves, are € 1.7 billion of disputed gold bars.

Two parties claim it. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says that gold belongs to his administration’s central bank. Maduro’s rival, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom the British government recognizes as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, says the bars are his.

Next week, a British commercial court will begin deciding what the claim is just after the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) sued the Bank of England (BOE) for access to the bars. A hearing resolution is not expected until August or September, the judge wrote in a May 28 ruling.

At stake is a sizable chunk of the dwindling foreign holdings of Maduro’s embattled government. Lawyers representing the BCV say much of the gold would be sold to finance Venezuela’s response to the coronavirus, given the weakness of a health system destroyed by six years of economic crisis.

The opposition, led by Guaidó who started an interim presidency a year and a half ago, alleges that Maduro wants to use gold to pay his allies, which his lawyers deny. In the last two years, the government has removed some 30 tons from the issuer’s vaults in Venezuela to sell them in the face of urgencies due to foreign exchange, according to data from the BCV and sources.

The opposition leader’s team hopes that a favorable verdict from the English court could influence other countries to give them control of more Venezuelan assets, including some $ 5 billion in state funds frozen in foreign bank accounts.

« Without a doubt, the recognition of the court would be a very important antecedent, » said José Ignacio Hernández, Guaidó’s main legal representative abroad.

The Bank of England has declined to comment on the case.

In May 2018, Maduro was re-elected in a vote that the opposition coalition boycotted and described as a farce. Then Boris Johnson, then British Foreign Minister, told reporters: « We may have to tighten the economic screw on Venezuela. »

Concerned about the increasing sanctions against the Maduro government, the BCV in late 2018 told the BOE that it wanted to repatriate 14 tons of gold that it had stored there under a custody agreement. In December of that year, Calixto Ortega, president of the BCV, traveled to London to discuss the mobilization of gold with BOE officials, according to Sarosh Zaiwalla, a London-based lawyer representing the BCV.

BOE officials told Ortega that they could not accept his instructions as there was a problem with his authority, Zaiwalla told ..

In February 2019, Britain joined the United States and dozens of other nations to support Guaidó’s claim. In April, the United States Treasury sanctioned the BCV, alleging that Maduro was using it to « loot » Venezuelan assets to » enrich the corrupt. «

Before the sanctions, the Maduro government paid in February 2019 a loan agreed with Deutsche Bank that used gold as collateral. This resulted in 17 tons of gold being returned to the BCV, people familiar with the deal said, bringing the BCV’s total holdings in the BOE to 31 tons.

The sanctions caused the early termination of several gold exchanges that the BCV had agreed with entities such as Deutsche Bank between 2015 and 2017, according to a chronology presented to the court by Guaidó’s legal team.

The opposition leader’s team asked the English court to determine who had the authority to represent the BCV and receive the gold. In July Guaidó appointed his own central bank board.

The Maduro government hired Zaiwalla in February to replace another law firm. Zaiwalla says he was contacted by Ortega after representing Iran’s Mellat Bank in a case seeking damages from the British government for imposing sanctions that damaged his reputation and goodwill. The British government reached a deal last year for £ 1.25 billion.

« This case is likely to be of some importance because the decision of a UK court is respected around the world, » Zaiwalla said.

« IMPORTANT PRECEDENT »

In April, Zaiwalla sent BOE lawyers a letter stating that they would facilitate the sale of $ 1 billion in gold and transfer the sum to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which would buy the necessary medicines and food for the Venezuelan response to the coronavirus, according to documents filed in court.

When the BOE failed to comply, Zaiwalla filed a legal claim against the bank in May, saying it was depriving the BCV of funds at a time of « national and global emergency. »

« That is the worst a nation can live. It has no income, it has no ability to make cash, and the funds it has deposited abroad cannot be mobilized, » Ortega told . in May.

So far, Maduro’s administration says the virus has killed 28 people and there are more than 3,400 infected. The number of infections has accelerated in recent weeks, raising concern that any jump in seriously ill patients could overwhelm hospitals, which often lack supplies such as soap and running water.

UNDP confirmed that the BCV contacted him. In a letter seen by . and sent to the opposition delegate for humanitarian affairs on June 3, the Latin American regional director of UNDP said that any UNDP commitment would only follow a « formal agreement » between the BCV and the BOE.

In response to the complaint, the BOE asked the court to determine whether it should follow the instructions of the Maduro or Guaidó boards.

In its arguments presented to the court, Maduro’s BCV says the court should consider which side controls the state in Venezuela and whose ambassador is recognized by the British government.

The current list of diplomatic representations of the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentions an official appointed by Maduro as ambassador, not Guaidó’s ambassador, Vanessa Neumann. Neumann told . this is because Guaidó does not control the immigration authority.

Guaidó’s team argues that the court should base its decision on the British government’s recognition of its authority. The Foreign Ministry, in a letter to the court in March, confirmed that this remains the government’s position.

Meanwhile, the opposition says that the authorities in Venezuela are trying to put pressure on the figures involved. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez accused Guaidó and his legal representative of « trying to steal the gold. »

On June 1, Hernández, who lives in the United States, reported that Venezuelan security forces had raided his parents’ home in Caracas. He added that it was in retaliation for defending Venezuela’s assets abroad.

(Additional report by Corina Pons and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas.)