The drastic drop in demand for electricity seen worldwide due to the isolation measures adopted against the spread of the coronavirus has led to important changes in the operation of the electrical system in several countries, including Brazil, where even the generation of renewable energy comes being affected.

But, while in Europe and the United States the pandemic helped turn off thermoelectric plants and reduce emissions, by expanding the share of renewable sources in the matrix, in Brazil the new scenario has sometimes required restrictions on the generation of clean plants, such as wind and solar, experts told ..

This behavior is due to the particular characteristics of the country’s generating complex, where renewables are already predominant and there is not a sufficient portion of plants powered by fossil fuels to absorb the demand shock alone.

The Brazilian system also had a significant recent expansion with hydroelectric plants in the Amazon, built without reservoirs to alleviate environmental impacts, which today makes it difficult to control production by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), a technical body that coordinates the activation of power plants and power lines. transmission to meet the load.

“Today, even due to the pandemic, we are making generation cuts to balance the load. We have not been able to allocate all of this generation in the system,” Sinval Gama, director of ONS Operation, told ..

ONS prioritizes dispatching plants that depend on resources at no cost and that cannot be controlled, such as wind and sun. But some hydroelectric plants lack the flexibility to reduce production due to lack of reservoir or environmental issues, while some thermal plants are seen as necessary to ensure the safety of the system, he added.

“If I have already managed to restrict the entire generation that is likely to be restricted and there is still excess, I have to cut. The wind and solar are the last to be cut,” he added.

These procedures aim to ensure that the power grid is always ready to withstand any sudden increase in demand or drop in generation, due to issues such as low winds or clouds that hinder solar production.

“You have to drive this situation really on a minute-by-minute basis, because you can’t let the consumer feel this variation,” said ONS director-general Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, who took office in mid-May.

The situation, according to experts, is not yet evident for all sources in the matrix, but some projects have been losing millions of reais due to the smaller operation.

ONS data compiled by . show that wind power production accounted for 5.45% of the load on May 25, while solar production was 1.1% and thermal power plants accounted for 10.13%.

On February 25, before the pandemic, thermal generation was 11.48%, while solar represented almost 1%, and wind power accounted for a generation about 50% higher, of 8.5%.

In 2019, the generation on May 25 was also similar, with 11.26% thermal, 7.95% wind and 0.67% solar.

In all of these scenarios, hydroelectric plants continued as the main source of the matrix, with more than 70%, counting Itaipu.

“In Europe, due to the pandemic, the emphasis on renewables is increasing. In Brazil, our generation of renewables is already quite large, much larger than any other country in the world. There is nothing radically different from what we had been doing and how we were operating “, added Ciocchi.

Carbon emissions from the power generation sector fell 15% in 2020 in the countries most affected by isolation measures against Covid-19, according to a study published in the publication Nature Climate Change this month.

In the United States, effects of quarantines on demand have helped renewables, including solar, wind and hydroelectric plants, to surpass the production of coal-fired power plants for 40 consecutive days, a record, according to government data.

“There (USA, Europe) they don’t have this problem because the system is predominantly thermal, has a huge volume of thermals and you can control the system just by reducing them, it doesn’t even affect wind and solar,” consultant Hermes told . Chipp, who ran the ONS between 2005 and 2016.

Brazil’s energy load fell by almost 12% in April, the first month totally under quarantine.

COMPANIES MONITOR

Representatives from the wind and solar sectors said that temporary restrictions on the generation of these sources had already been seen in some moments before, but have worsened and have become a relevant concern since mid-March, with the pandemic.

During the limitations, which last for hours, ONS determines a reduction in the generation of several plants, mainly in the Northeast, sometimes also due to limitations related to the flow capacity of transmission lines, said the president of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy ( Absolar), Rodrigo Sauaia.

“The problem is that if you stopped producing, in the case of wind and solar, you can’t ask the sun to stop for a while and then compensate for that little stop, or the wind”.

“The moment is delicate, the incidents have increased and involve millions of reais,” added Sauaia, who said he was not authorized to detail the amounts or companies affected.

The Brazilian Wind Energy Association (Abeeólica) also follows the theme and sees “somewhat significant” effects on companies.

“It is a difficult time for you to have to shut down a wind farm, a solar farm, and waste that resource. It is a ‘Sofia’s Choice’ of the operator,” said Abeeólica President Elbia Gannoun, referring to the story in which a mother has to choose between the life of one of your children.

Entrepreneurs have discussed the issue with ONS and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel, with the expectation that amounts that they have failed to pocket due to restrictions may be reimbursed in some way in the future, according to the associations.

Wind farms account for 9% of the electric matrix in Brazil, while solar plants are only 1.69%. Hydroelectric plants represent the majority of capacity, with 62.5%, while fossil fuel thermal plants are 17%, according to data from Aneel.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.