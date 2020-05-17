Two days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked Madagascar for scientific evidence supporting the truth that an herb has cured Covid-19 in its population. Recently the Malagasy government instructed its citizens to consume a drink called “Covid-Organics” (CVO), made from Artemisinin, the main compound of the herb Artemisia.

The drink was distributed as gunpowder by African nations and the Malagasy president replied to the WHO that the test was in the cured patients and in the slow progress of the pandemic in that territory.

Indeed. Until 8:37 a.m. m., local Dominican time, yesterday Saturday May 16, 2020, Worldmeter reported 238 cases of Covid-19 for that nation, with the extraordinary result that 55 days after the first three cases arose (March 20, 2020) there No one has died from Covid-19 and the recovery rate is around half (47%).

Madagascar, a republic

Madagascar is an island Republic. In popular imagination, parents of generation X, grandparents of Z and millennials, and all at the same time, will evoke her for the funny and mocking song and dance “I Like to Move It” (“I want to move the boat”) , written —according to wikipedia— by DJ Erick Morillo and rapper Mark Quashiee, performed by the American duo Reel 2 Real and published on their album “Move It” (1994). They heard it in the 3D animated film “Madagascar” (2005), produced by DreamWorks Animation, of Universal Pictures / NBCUniversal whose collection of US $ 556.6 million, according to “The Number”, owned by consultancy Nash Information Services, LLC, illustrates its wide dissemination.

Located in the Pacific Ocean, on the southeast coast of Africa, the territory of the island and republic of Madagascar is 11.19 times more extensive than the Dominican Republic and its population +1.55 times greater. But its economy is poor: its GDP per capita and total are below ours 9.31 times and 5.6, respectively.

It is a quasi isolated nation. In 2018, it barely received 291 thousand tourists: 21.5 times less than ours, in the same period.

Despite the low national population density, its capital, Antananarivo, which ended up developing around the artificial Anosy lake as Paris of Versailles, is +0.816 times more populated than the Dominican National District.

On the trail of the first 300 cases

Thus, until March 20, Madagascar had not reported the presence of the feared Wuhan coronavirus in its territory. From then on, yes, starting with 3 cases that until yesterday, May 16, almost two months later, barely had 212 and 112 recovered, in addition to the important thing: zero deaths from Covid-19!

We build a period defined by the days elapsed since the start of the incident. In this, our country reported the first case on March 1 and between the twenty-third and twenty-fourth days later, the infected registered 245 and 312 infected, respectively. In those compared periods, our average daily Covid cases are +2.44 times that of Malagasy and +0.83 times that of the United States. In the United States, the first case was reported on January 21, 2020 and forty-five days later (March 5 and 6) the total grew to 319, for a daily average of 7.1 cases.

Viral spread and environmental determinants

It is clear that the causes of these differences are multifactorial. They can influence urban quality, health policies, economies, education, tourism, commerce, industries and services.

One of the factors that can most boost viral spread, population density, offers Antananarivo the idyllic conditions for massive expansion: it is 0.82 times more populated than the Dominican National District and +1.47 than New York despite the fact that in terms of density national population, our country exceeds +3.74 times.

In the preformed period, both New York and Madagascar were in the optimal range for viral spread, according to studies on the subject: 13 ° C and 16 ° C, respectively. This is -17 ° C and -14 ° C than the Dominican national average, where, in theory, the climate can reduce viral reproduction since Jingyuan Wang and collaborators established that “An increase of one degree Celsius in temperature and an increase of one percent in relative humidity reduces R – viral reproduction, IN – by 0.0225 and 0.0158, respectively “. Also another Sobral MFF study found that: “An increase in the average daily temperature of one degree Fahrenheit reduced the number of cases by approximately 6.4 cases / day.” That “There was a negative correlation between the average temperature per country and the number of cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections ”and that“ This association remained strong even with the incorporation of additional variables and controls (maximum temperature, average temperature, minimum temperature, and precipitation) and fixed effects in the country. ”Finally, Miguel B. Araújo and Col., established an optimal temperature for the reproduction of SARS-CoV-2 at 9.14ºC (mean) and -11.43ºC at 27.15ºC (95% range), along with other parameters of humidity, radiation and evaporation.

It means that, given the referred conditions plus average temperature above 28 ° C in 2 ° C (national average of 30 ° C), in the Dominican Republic, by this environmental route, the viral incidence could be being contained in 12.8 cases daily, contrary to New York and Madagascar.

As we can see, in Madagascar and New York, there were, in the period recorded, better environmental conditions for the viral spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Despite these propitiating determinants, Madagascar alleges that the use of a drink derived from the Artemisia plant has managed to contain and cure the spread of the epidemic.

The news: an herb cures the Wuhan Coronavirus

The news came one way and unexpectedly with an immediate effect: doubt. Zero deaths from covid-19? As if a miracle cleared the steps before the reasoning and the evidences and the considerations born from the empirical observation everything began to assemble itself automatically as a response.

Rigor and curiosity had to be satisfied. They were prompted by an article published by “El País” from Spain about the unprecedented fact that with a low incidence of Covid-19 in almost two months, a country in the world did not report deaths either. WHO signatory. The organization has representatives there.

We immediately start the search. How is that? Could Artemisia really, extracted from Artemisia, cure Covid-19? And then, the first finding: centuries of accreditation as an antimalarial preceded the herbite.

Still, the devil’s advocate: We know that the Covid-19 has no cure yet.

The relationship between doubt and hope was established and clarified by the study “Antimalarial drug, artemisinin and its derivatives for the treatment of respiratory diseases”, published online by the scientific journal “Pharmacological Information” on May 13 and included as evidence for the next printed version so it is available in * .PDF format on the web.

And we enter it.

Artemisia and its ancient and modern proven antimalarial effectiveness

In its January-February, 2016 edition, pages 1-2, the Mexican journal of Urology, editorialized, celebrated the shared award of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Medicine to two great doctors for their fight against parasites, one of whom was Youyou Tu, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences researcher. Its merit? Having established and directed, since 1967, a project to investigate the antimalarial properties of national herbalism, which identified and studied more than 2,000 natural preparations. Among these he found that an extract of “Artemisia annua L” encouragingly inhibited parasitic growth. At this institute he obtained “a neutral, non-toxic extract, 100% effective against parasitaemia in mice and monkeys”, whose human test confirmed its safety and efficacy in the treatment of patients infected with malaria, which led the WHO to recognize in 1980 the compound as an antimalarial drug.

And does Artemisia really cure Covid-19??

Diseases that compromise the immune system do not directly kill people, but, among other effects, they do extend the lethality of latent diseases in colonized organisms, reducing their response capacity, making them weaker in the face of threats or infections, or generating excessive storms of defenses that end up being equally lethal.

So the first answer is that Artemisinia does not cure Covid-19.

So, if it does, what does its effectiveness consist of?

It is documented that it can cure abundant symptoms of many diseases, including cancer and, in this case, the most lethal effects of SARS-Cov-2 in the colonized organism. Additionally, it is reported that it can interact with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine doses, due to its almost non-existent level of toxicity and regulatory power of PH.

This is established in the aforementioned study “Antimalarial drug, artemisinin and its derivatives for the treatment of respiratory diseases”, the postulate of which is to determine “whether artemisinins can also be reused for the treatment of COVID-19 due to their antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties”.

This study finds, in its sixth section, “Artemisinins for the treatment of COVID-19” that: “The recent pandemic of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has affected and has claimed many lives. Since vaccines against the New SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, may take a long time to develop, many are reusing medications for their treatment Chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) are antimalarial drugs being tested for COVID- 19, and have also been used against autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). While HCQ has shown a safer toxicity profile than CQ, there are still side effects that are of concern. One example is toxicity. , which would be especially dangerous for patients with pre-existing health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, as they would have a poorer prognosis for COVID-19. Antimalarial mode of action of artemisinins is different from CQ or HCQ, their immunomodulatory effects against inflammatory disorders and viral replications (of serious effects in contagion of SARS-CoV-2, IN) overlap. Traditionally, artemisinins have been used to treat fever and may be helpful given that 83.3% of COVID-19 patients experience fever. “

Clearer from there, the rooster does not crow. Still, there is more.

Given their ability to reduce tumor necrosis factor-α and interleukin, cytokines that participate in the immune response and are key mediators of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) leading to worsening conditions in patients with COVID-19 “Artemisinins may be a promising therapy.” Other molecular targets of artemisinin and its derivatives may also be involved in the pathogenesis of COVID-19 and therefore may have other benefits as yet unknown. Furthermore, artemisinins are known to exhibit a safe toxicity profile, so higher doses can be prescribed with less concern about possible side effects. Given that CQ and HCQ are affective against viruses due to pH-altering activities that affect viral replication, artemisinins could alternatively be used as complementary therapy to reduce the required dose of CQ or HCQ, and to reduce side effects, at the same time that they suppress the cytokine storm. Unfortunately, no study to date has investigated the effects or interactions of artemisinins at the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, which is known to be the SARS-CoV-2 cell-binding receptor. “

The author’s final assessment is that the above “may greatly influence the possibility of testing the effectiveness of artemisinins for COVID-19”.

And Madagascar has done it, where the results shown point to very low viral transmission, high recovery rate (47%) and zero lethality.

So the relationship between the consumption of Artemisia and the situation of Covid-19 in Madagascar or other territories must be established and documented.

The challenge for health specialists is therefore to shed methodical light on the hope presented in Madagascar around Artemisia and artemisinins. Also with the postulates of the previous study, which could be consulted in Science Direct.

.