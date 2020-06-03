Most Brazilian small and medium-sized companies, which account for half of jobs and 30% of the country’s GDP, are not having access to the money promised by the federal government to help them get through the coronavirus crisis, putting the resumption at risk economical.

The banks have so far only distributed 5% of the 40 billion reais of the credit line to help pay the payroll of small and medium-sized companies, heavily affected by the quarantines.

José Eutimio Brandão Jr, dismissed 50 of the 170 employees who worked in his ventures: a bar, restaurant, bakery and a nightclub in Alagoas.

Brandão tried to take a credit to help pay the remaining employees, but says that his bank rejected the request because his group’s overall turnover exceeds the 10 million reais ceiling.

“The interest rate is low, close to the Selic rate, banks do not want to lend because they are not going to make money,” Brandão told ..

A survey by Sebrae with more than 10,000 companies shows that 86% of the small companies that applied for credit at banks did not succeed. Of this total, 28% are still waiting for an answer and the rest was rejected. See chart at: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dmQX6A

Meanwhile, BNDES continues to negotiate potential lines of credit for airlines listed on the Azul and Gol stock exchanges, for aircraft manufacturer Embraer and even for local subsidiaries of multinationals such as Volkswagen and General Motors.

And while some large corporate rescue packages face obstacles, the large limitations of the small business aid program have reinforced the perception of inequality in access to credit in Latin America.

According to data from the Central Bank on the country’s entire credit portfolio, banks granted 442 billion reais in new loans in the last two months, but 60% went to large companies.

The Ministry of Economy said in a statement to . that it is working to launch alternative credit programs and is already subsidizing the credit line for the payroll.

EXCESSIVE OPTIMISM

Many small business owners, who are unable to predict their future earnings and are afraid of taking on more debt that they may not be able to repay, simply prefer not to borrow public credits.

Unlike the payroll financing program in the United States, the US Paycheck Protection Program, which forgives the loan if it is used to pay salaries, financing in Brazil needs to be paid and is added to the debt even if the company goes bankrupt. So many choose to fire or cut wages.

Luiz Soares, owner of hairdressing salons and a restaurant, all inside malls, saw his revenue disappear with quarantine orders in the city of São Paulo. He did not take credit from the payroll and fired 10 of the 25 employees he had formally hired.

Soares, 68, has another 100 people who work as partners in his establishments and is now renegotiating existing bank loans. But he remains concerned about whether there will be demand in his restaurant and how many people will be able to stay in his beauty salons at the same time.

“I can’t take more loans, I have no idea when we can reopen and what my billing will be,” said Soares.

Many small business owners are doing the same thing. According to the Sebrae survey, only 40% of the companies sought a loan, although 90% of the companies lost revenue.

But even those who try also fail due to the complex requirements of the program, which include that the payroll is managed by a bank and that the company passes the risk analysis of the largest banks responsible for disbursing resources: Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco and Santander Brasil.

These banks disburse 15% of each credit, which, according to critics of the program, made the approval criteria excessively restrictive, as financial institutions are risking their own capital and not just passing on money from the Treasury.

“The estimates on the reach of the credit line for payroll were excessively optimistic, most companies are unable to meet the criteria necessary for the concession”, says Cassio Schmidt, director of retail loans at Santander Brasil.

Schmidt told . that the bank has been less strict on payroll lines, but that it considers very obvious risks, such as companies that are more than 30 days overdue with other loans. Itaú and Bradesco declined to comment.

LONG BATTLE

But many business owners say that banks are simply avoiding the credit program, which they see as too risky, and that it makes virtually no profit.

“Banks don’t want to take the risk, they know that restaurants will be in trouble for a long time,” says Paulo Solmucci, president of the Brazilian Association of Restaurants, which represents 6,000 establishments. Most of them did not get loans, says Solmucci.

Other entrepreneurs said the payroll line did not solve their problems, because companies also had to pay rent and consumer bills.

One of the requirements is that companies process their payrolls at the largest banks, which makes it difficult for small companies to pay their employees by direct bank transfer, for example.

To increase the reach of the program, the government is considering changes such as authorizing companies to take credit even though they lay off 50% of their employees, and raising the maximum revenue limit to 50 million reais, said the president of the Central Bank this week, Roberto Campos.

In response to complaints from business owners that the payroll line does not help them with other costs, there will be a new credit line for all business purposes, called Pronampe.

But anyone taking credit via Pronampe, which is not yet operational, needs to start paying off the loan in the month following the grant, which is difficult for companies that have no idea when they will be able to reopen, according to three small business owners told ..

And while the government has promised to bear 85% of potential losses under the program, banks are responsible for the total amount of disbursements, which makes them even more cautious, an executive told ..

The government’s economic team released a new program at the end of May also for medium-sized companies, using resources from a BNDES fund. The measure, published the day before, creates the Emergency Program for Access to Credit for small and medium-sized companies and will guarantee part of the loans made by banks through an investment of up to 20 billion reais from the Treasury in a guarantee fund.

Carlos Chiaroni, owner of a store at Galeria do Rock, in São Paulo, thinks the government should do more.

“If I had all the guarantees that the banks ask me for, I wouldn’t even need a loan now. It shows that if the government doesn’t give the credit, no one else will.”

