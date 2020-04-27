Madrid Spain. Taken from the ABC newspaper

ANDOn April 20, 1993, lung cancer took Mario Fortino Alonso Moreno Reyes to his grave at the age of 81, and with him a secret that the popular Mexican comic actor, better known as Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”, never revealed. Where did that stage name of the “greatest comedian in the world” come from, as the great Charlie Chaplin once said?

“It is difficult for people to pinpoint exactly when” Cantiflas “was born. But I can assure you that he was born with me, although it was until many years later that it gradually took shape, “explained Mario Moreno himself in an article on” Laughter “that ABC published at his death.

In it he told that although his parents with great sacrifices – since they were a large and poor family – had managed to put him in school, “he had escaped me and I was a carpenter, singer and dancer in a tent. In other words, one of those portable theaters that have been disappearing and that were usually installed in the poorest and most overpopulated areas of Mexico City.

Inside the tents, already discolored and eaten by the moth, the depictions were harsh and thankless. Spectators were tougher. The relationship between artists and public was neither delicate nor sophisticated. If you liked it, you knew it, the public banged on the wooden benches, whistled and shouted their approval. If they were not with you, you could receive a tomato or the impact of a bottle with excrement. It is then that «Cantinflas» learned to walk. I went out one night and suddenly felt the full impact of fear on stage. I was momentarily paralyzed. Then “Cantinflas” took my place and began to speak. He spoke … frantically, tangled, nonsense, nonsense, nonsense, confused, incoherent words. Anything before showing fear. It worked. Stunned by the sound, lost balance by the impossibility of understanding what was said, the spectators were silent. Then they laughed. As the waves of laughter increased and I got very intense on stage, I knew that was for me, ”he recounted before being proud of his name,“ Cantinflas ”.

The essayist Carlos Mon siváis told it this way: «According to a legend, with which he agrees, young Mario Moreno, intimidated by stage fright, once in the Ofelia tent forgot his original monologue. He began to say the first thing that comes to mind in a complete emancipation of words and phrases and what comes out is a brilliant incoherence. The assistants attack him with the syntax and he realizes: fate has put in his hands the distinctive feature, the style that is the manipulation of chaos. Weeks later, the name that will mark the invention is invented. Someone, annoyed by the nonsense phrases shouts: “How much you inflate” or “in the canteen you inflate”, the contraction is created and becomes the proof of the baptism that the character needs.

Mario Moreno himself was asked by journalist Natalia Figueroa in an interview on ABC in 1984. Had he found Cantinflas in the tent?

«Look: before the tent I worked in partiquín theaters, doing small things, pieces of paper, dancing … In the tent I already took on the character of Cantinflas. Speaking as Cantinflas speaks was not premeditated. It turned out like this … It was my defense, so as not to show that I didn’t know anything … Cantinflas’s way of speaking is self-defense by Mario Moreno, “he replied.

His character with his pants down and his T-shirt was a dramatization of what the Mexican “peladito” wore. “He didn’t even know the suspenders, that’s why his pants were falling …”, he explained in that talk to Natalia Figueroa, along with other details. Like Cantinflas, like the “peladito”, never said he didn’t know. «He has something sensational, and so human: that he wants to BE. He has nothing, but he wants to appear, and be. He wants to help you, although he is the one who needs help. He wants to be someone, something in life. Try to excel. That is the “peladito” ».

“Cantinflas, as a name, does it mean something?” Asked the journalist, Raphael’s wife. “No, nothing. I invented it to camouflage my real name, to prevent my family from finding out that I was working on this … », replied Mario Moreno, as on other occasions when he was asked about the origin of his artistic nickname. He said nothing about whether he had taken it from some popular shout about inflating himself in the canteen that so well matched in the drunken roles in which he had specialized.

As his nephew Javier Moreno wrote in a forum, «this story of what“ inflas en la cantina ”means was created by people, something that Mario Moreno was very funny about. The truth of the nickname or nickname or rather the name of the character he created, only he knew it and took it to his grave ».

Whether this was so or not, the truth is that Cantinflas became one of the few comedians, if not the only one, that has given rise to a verb that is used colloquially in Mexico. «Cantinflear», according to the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy, is to speak or act in a crazy and incongruous way and without saying anything with substance. Although as Jon Juaristi wrote a few days ago, “the lack of substance referred to in the DRAE definition, paradoxically, could not be applied to Cantinflas. Monsiváis gave the key to this impossibility at the end of his speech to receive the 2007 Juan Rulfo Prize at the Guadalajara International Book Fair (Mexico): «Cantinflas was and continues to be a great magician of the loss of allusions. This canting obligation is revealed in what a former White House Communications chief Michael Deaver explained to interviewer Bill Moyers: President Reagan never said anything substantive because the public he wanted to reach was impatient with the substantial. ”

With his gibberish and his infinite ability to speak without saying anything intelligible, he actually “said” what he meant. «Look, when I want to say something that can cause problems, I entrust it to Cantinflas … And he, then, says it in his own way, and knows how to get out of that situation perfectly. Cantinflas is a self-defense. It saves me, it protects me. We could not live one without the other », Mario Moreno explained.

He shot half a hundred films, hardly repeating himself in one sentence, a real feat as it cascaded, but above all he was an artist of laughter. «For me, the smile and laughter of people is life. I feel, then, a happy man. That is what I want: to continue offering joy, to give back as much as they give me », he said.

Mexico, which had laughed with him so much, cried for the first time with Cantinflas upon hearing the news of his death. Thousands of people came to pay him one last tribute to the passage of his funeral procession.

Mario Moreno, who said practically everything, also left his own epitaph said: «It seems that he is gone, but it is not true».

.