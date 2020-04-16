Some business leaders of the CCE call for more forceful actions in the face of the government’s closure and others remain in a moderate position, Capitanes en Reforma points out.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Fobaproa a la americana

The United States Treasury Department has reached an agreement with the airlines of that country that paves the way for the sector to receive 25 billion dollars as a bailout. It will be a support to cover payroll costs during the coronavirus pandemic. Two conditions stand out: 1) the companies will deliver shares to the government, which in practice will make it a temporary partner; and 2) they assume the commitment not to fire personnel or lower wages.

That is what should have been done in Mexico when Fobaproa: supporting banks and all the companies that entered the package with credits, but not giving them the taxpayers’ money. American Airlines will be the one that receives the most financing: 5.8 billion dollars.

Captains in Reform:

Split IP?

Carlos Salazar Lomelín has put a lot of effort into it, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has systematically got his way. Since his visit to the National Palace, when the leader of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) presented a plan of measures to temper the economic effects of the pandemic, the cupola of domes has not given a ball and they have practically closed the door.

Some business leaders of the CCE call for more forceful actions in the face of the government’s closure and others remain in a moderate position. That could be seen in the unpublished open forum that Salazar himself directed about 10 days ago. Other businessmen, members of the Mexican Business Council, led by Antonio del Valle Perochena, and one more group, this one of the business captains of Nuevo León, fought in the Palace and left with nothing to celebrate. Well, not because his colleague Alfonso Romo acts as a liaison there.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Without preparing … a century later

A little less than 102 years ago, we suffered the worst pandemic ever recorded in the world, that of the “Spanish influenza”, which, according to some estimates, claimed 100 million lives between 1918 and 1919. It was the AH1N1 virus. , which later resurfaced in Mexico with a mutation. The Democrat, a very critical media at the time, questioned in an editorial of October 28, 1918: “Mexico was not remotely prepared, from the health point of view, to avoid the current pandemic. The unhealthy customs that the City Council has not been careful to banish… the innate uncleanliness of the people, the accumulation of garbage in the streets, are things that had to be fought with tenacity ”.

Does that sound familiar to you? Perhaps we learned something in the prevention of disasters caused by earthquakes, but in order to prevent the ravages of a pandemic – as much as the government argues – we see how the mistakes that were made just over a century ago are repeated. Let’s see if this painful lesson helps us.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

May 6, the day of AMLO

What has been said: in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador moves on the basis of faith, in a dysfunctional and totally disjointed manner. Thus, while the President “wishes” to return to daily activity on May 6, 4 days before Sunday, Phase 3 is applied today, the most dangerous due to the spread of infections.

The man from Tabasco tied his projection, which is not yet public, to the decision of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who in turn intends to restart activities as of May 1. López Obrador will flatten in almost 20 days and by decree, starting today, Thursday, the infection curve. I hope that the Tabasco does not fail either the calculation or the accounts of the asymptomatic population.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Investment grade: goodbye?

The investment grade of the Mexican government is at risk. In other words, Mexico is very close to losing the best rating, due to its ability to pay. This implies that it is imminent that Mexico go from certainty to doubt regarding its ability to pay, because it could potentially fall into insolvency.

The government would leave its status as a “good payer” to a government with greater “potential for bankruptcy or default.” It also means that it is anticipating that Mexico’s debt will increase considerably, with respect to its Gross Domestic Product. Mexico’s investment grade is at risk, because yesterday the rating agency Fitch lowered Mexico’s sovereign rating to “BBB-” from “BBB”, although it kept the expectation stable.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

The remnant, episode between AMLO and Banxico

President López Obrador has tried to be careful with the autonomy of Banco de México. He has respected her. But yesterday morning the issue of the remnant of Banco de México, which is always guarded with great secrecy, in previous meetings came up. Now it was not the case. In the signs of the new times of the presidential communication, López Obrador decided to mention that he was hardly going to meet with the Board of Governors of Banco de México to review its remnants.

Today, the Governor of Banco de México, Alejandro Díaz de León, will attend the National Palace. And possibly the deputy governors who make up the bank’s Governing Board accompany him. They will deal with the remainder of Banco de México’s operation, where, in times when the dollar gains ground, dollar assets generate a profit in pesos. There is an exchange gain. However, in the operation of Banco de México during 2019, which is the one that will be reported to President López Obrador, there were not many exchange variations. What’s more, it was the year in which the “strong guy” weight was discussed. There doesn’t seem to be much left to give.