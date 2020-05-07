A research team from the Israel Technion Institute tests a method for patients with Acute Coronavirus Respiratory Distress Difficulty who depend on artificial respirators to heal their lungs

The LIFT method has been successfully tested on rats and the next step is to test it on pigs, which have larger lungs.

Photo:

Technion Institute / Courtesy

One of the most serious problems for those infected with coronavirus is that the disease can attack the lungs to the point that the patient needs an artificial respirator. (the “ventilators” that have been talked about so much in recent months) because they cannot breathe on their own.

Patients hooked up to these respirators are sedated and in serious danger, as studies in New York State showed, where more than half of those who required respirator help in the first weeks of the pandemic died.

And many others who recovered were left with irreversibly damaged lungs.

Today, healthcare providers facing the most acute cases of COVID-19, those who depend on artificial lungs for survival, are just trying to keep them alive in the hope that their own defenses will rearm and manage to breathe on their own.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a deadly disease that science has struggled with for years in which fluids flood the lungs, is a common manifestation in coronavirus cases especially in older patients. ARDS often results in inability to breathe and death.

The artificial respirator is the only option available at the moment to treat patients with this condition, in the hope that the artificial lungs allow them to survive long enough. However, studies indicate that between 50 and 70 percent of cases of COVID-19 patients on assisted breathing never recover.

A treatment already used in babies

Four years ago Professor Josué Sznitman and his team at the Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel began developing a treatment for an ARDS-like condition that can affect premature babies whose immature lungs lack sufficient surfactant, the fluid that covers the surface of the pulmonary alveoli.

Sznitman is a Swiss biomedical engineer, has been in Israel for 10 years and at the same time at the Technion, and says that his professional and personal interest has always been in fluid and air physics.

“For 30 years we have known that injecting surfactant fluid into neonates has been a great help to keep their lungs working normally. It is an invasive method, but it saves lives in 98% ”Sznitman assured.

However, the successful method does not work the same way in adults because of the difference in lung size. As the healing liquids get bigger they quickly become pools, drowning certain regions and leaving others untreated.

The solution developed by Snitman’s laboratory was to convert the surfactant liquid to a foam.

“The foam has more volume than the liquid and is less affected by gravity, so that it can spread homogeneously in the lungs and restore the appearance of the epithelial cells so that they function correctly,” said the engineer.

Tested on rats

The invention is known as Liquid Foam Therapy (LIFT) and it has been successfully tested in rats, which recovered from the disease within 15 to 30 minutes. But because the rat’s lungs are also small, in order to demonstrate the distribution of the substance that is so necessary for adult lungs, the team has used the lungs of a dead adult pig to demonstrate that LIFT is homogeneously distributed, compared to the liquid administration.

Next week the laboratory will be able to start preclinical tests with live pigs. In case of success, Sznitman hopes to start human testing in September.

“We are not proposing a medicine to cure coronaviruses, only an ingenious method for the body itself to recover, so that the lungs return to the state they were in before the disease and begin to breathe on their own,” he added.

The research has the support of the European Union and the Israeli Ministry of Science, Technology and Space.

.