Music is being of great help in these tense moments that we are living, as several artists are playing from their homes or taking out new songs to distract each other in the quarantine. Despite that there are others who are joining different projects in order to raise funds for all those who are fighting coronavirus, and now the raffles were Foals, The Vaccines and more.

It turns out that the band led by Yannis Philippakis alongside Justin Young and company with Wolf Alice and more artists have teamed up to release a charity album. The name of this album is Songs For The National Health Service and with him all these musicians seeking to raise money to buy personal protective equipment for all those who are coping with coronavirus in the frontline in the UK.

Preorder Songs For The National Health Service now. Featuring “White Onions” from Ally Pally 2019 💙 https://t.co/TTAHHs67HT pic.twitter.com/qXJcVgM9sg – FOALS (@foals) April 30, 2020

It is a compilation with unpublished songs from these bands and artists that will come on a vinyl, with a lot of oddities that you can only hear buying this album, with unpublished material from consolidated bands worldwide and some others that are breaking it on the independent scene.

Between demos, live songs, covers and remixes we have quite interesting things like the live version of Foals’ “White Onions” from Alexandra Palace, The Magic Gang covering “Club Tropicana”, a new song by Baxter Dury and The Vaccines playing “Internet Disco” with Agent Emotion. Now there is something for everyone.

As we said before, everything they manage to raise will be used to finance specialized and reusable equipment for UK National Health Service hospitals, who are working in collaboration with the campaign Hoods For Heroes launched by the Dr. Natalie Watson at Lewisham University Hospital.

If you are vinyl collectors and want to buy this jewel with beads from Foals, The Wombats, Wolf Alice, The Vaccines and more, you can buy this special edition album right HERE, and taking it home will cost you £ 25 (or about 756 Mexican pesos plus shipping).

Speaking of Foals, the band has had to postpone their 2020 world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some presentations by Japan and the United States. Although they have two shows scheduled in our country, as part of the Corona Capital Guadalajara festival and one more solo at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City, They have not yet given news about what will happen with these dates.

While we wait for some official announcement, let’s listen to “Black Bull”, one of the songs that Foals released with the second part of his Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost last year:

