Foals will celebrate the anniversary of ‘Antidotes’ with a special livestream!

It seems incredible but 12 years have passed since Foals introduced Antidotes to the world, his first studio album, which came into our lives to blow our heads, with dizzying riffs and a danceable rhythm based on guitars that for those times was something we were not used to. Since then, Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith and Edwin Congreave have released real great albums and we have been thrilled with the powerful shows they give live.

Now, to celebrate one more anniversary of Antidotes and to maintain close communication with his fans, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic and isolation in much of the world, which led them to postpone the vast majority of the dates they were scheduled to promote their latest record material, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 , the Oxford band has decided to do a special livestream.

The purpose of this talk with all Foals fans is for anyone to come in and ask them what they want about the recording of this album, the inspiration for rolas such as “Olympic Airways”, “Cassius” or “Red Socks”, as well as another type of more nailed doubt that has to do with the grouping They can be done to Yannis and company live at the The band’s official account on Instagram.

As we already said, the band’s 2020 tour had to be stopped in the face of the impending coronavirus outbreak worldwideAbove all, they had to postpone for next year the dates they would give in Japan. And you may be wondering, what will happen to the Foals presentations in Mexico? Good, So far the shows at the Pepsi Center WTC of the CDMX as well as its set at the Corona Capital Guadalajara 2020 are still standing.

If you feel like having a chat with Foals for a while and asking them anything about the Antidotes, remember that The live stream of the band will start at 12 noon (Central Mexico time) through their Instagram account..

Since we are talking about Antidotes and how the way the bands interpreted dance music through good guitars changed, We leave you the complete disc to play with for the 51 minutes that this gem lasts while you are at home: