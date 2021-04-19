Fnac will have to deliver mobile phones sold at an 80% discount

It is a situation that is constantly repeated in internet offers. You find a huge bargain for a mobile that, actually, this is seller confusion. The problem? When the latter has realized it, it has already sold thousands of terminals at a ridiculous price. And this is what happened to Fnac.

The company put up for sale a series of Huawei terminals for about 700 euros but, by mistake, they were available for purchase for just over 100 euros. The result? Thousands of users jumped in and bought the terminals with an 80% discount.

Fnac, seeing the situation, attributed the reduced price to an error and canceled the orders, refusing to deliver them. But the users, through the Union of Consumers of the Valencian Community, claimed the matter that has been escalating until finally reaching justice.

Thousands of Huawei P30 at a ridiculous price

Now, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Fnac for a “typographical error” under which they canceled the orders. And in the same sense, it agrees with the decision of the Consumers, to whom it will have to deliver the terminals at the reduced price at which they bought them.

In total, during the time that the Fnac bug was available, they were sold 12,911 Huawei P30 at a price of 124.90 euros for its members and 139.90 euros for the rest. A tremendously sweet offer compared to the original price of 699.90 euros.

Fnac claimed it was “a typographical error”, acted quickly and notified customers by canceling the order and returning the money. According to the company, the maximum that the regulation covers was met when these situations occur. That is, the price difference is so great that an average consumer can understand that it is a mistake.

However, the different awards in the previous arbitration proceedings in favor of consumers have tipped the scales against Fnac in court, and now they will have to give users the terminals at the price they bought them. Whether or not it was a mistake.

