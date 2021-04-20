Fnac will have to deliver almost 13,000 Huawei P30 bought for 124 euros due to an error on its website

Almost 13,000 Huawei P30 mobiles will have to be delivered by Fnac after making a mistake on its website and selling them for 140 euros.

12,911. That is the number of Huawei P30 mobiles that the French chain of stores, Fnac, is obliged to deliver to those people who were able to take advantage of a bug on your website to purchase the devices from a price of 139.90 euros, or 124.90 euros in case of being partners.

The company presented a claim before the National Consumer Arbitration Board, claiming that the typographical error was detected and this was corrected quickly, but not before returning the money and informing the buyers of the cancellation of the orders. They further indicated that the price difference was disproportionate, so that consumers could deduce that it was a mistake.

But finally the Fnac’s request has been rejected, and the French chain will be forced to deliver the device at the price offered. And in case of lack of stock, we will proceed to the delivery of a model with similar or superior characteristics, without this implying an increase in the sale price.

From 699 to less than 140 euros: 13,000 Huawei P30 sold at a ridiculous price

When Fnac realized the mistake, thousands of people had already ordered their devices. After all, it was difficult to contain a discount of about 80% compared to the original price of the device, 699 euros.

Many of the affected consumers decided file a claim with the establishment. Fnac, however, claimed that it was a mistake and made reference to its right to carry out the cancellation of orders.

Not satisfied with the response of the French electronics chain, consumers they requested a consumer arbitration. Thus, the Fnac’s obligation to comply with what is indicated in the original offer, published on its website on October 27, 2019, and deliver the Huawei models, or some with similar features.

