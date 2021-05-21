Fnac collaborates with Citron in the sale of the new Ami, the 100% electric quadricycle

ANA MONTENEGRO

Madrid

Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 – 16:47

In France, 16% of the sales of this model are marketed through the French distribution chain.

Citron AMI The ‘no car’ for 7,200 euros At the wheel With the AMI, just restrictions

Citron has just started the commercialization of the Ami, the new and small mobility vehicle that You can drive from the age of 15 with an AM license. This new 100% electric is available from 7,200 euros, without the public aid of the Moves plan, or with a financing plan of 19.99 euros per month with 3,000 euros of entry.

In addition to its originality in shape (totally square, powered by a 6 kW 100% electric motor, speed limited to 45 km / h and with a range of 75 km), the Ami is also original in its commercialization. In Spain, as in France, the electronics, literature and cinema distribution chain Fnac joins the sales process. The car will be exhibited in the Callao and La Gavia stores in Madrid, in the Illa and Triangle stores in Barcelona, ​​in Zaragoza and Marbella., but it can be purchased at all the stores in the chain, as well as on its website. Fnac gives its Ami clients a hands-free phone kit.

The delivery of this model can be done at home from the buyer, at a cost of 200 euros, or at the brand dealer where the cost is 50% lower, 100 euros. The small electric is also marketed, obviously, at Citron dealers and on their website.

On France, where the collaboration between Citron and Fnac for the sale of this model began in 2020, the 16% of the Ami that have been sold so far has been done through Fnac stores or its online channel. In Spain, it is still difficult to know what the weight of this distribution chain will be one week after the start of commercialization, but has sold a unit in Alicante.

Eduardo Garcia, Citron’s marketing director in Spain, confesses that it is difficult to know what the acceptance of the Ami in Spain will be, but anticipates that, at least 2,000 units this year.

Maximum customization

The Ami allows for maximum customization that Citron facilitates through different packages So what you can raise your price up to 8,560 euros. It also has a cargo version which can be very useful for the last mile cast. In this version you have a only square with a payload capacity of 140 kilos and more than 400 liters of cargo volume. Its price is 7,600 euros.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

