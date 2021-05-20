FMR TG500 Tiger: history of the ultimate microcar

In recent times we have seen that smaller cars they were disappearing. It is the same reason why the three-door bodies have been lost, since users tend to prefer vehicles that offer greater comfort and space to give them a more varied use. However, there was a time when there were not so many problems and micro cars were quite popular. Even some like him FMR TG500 Tiger that stood out for its design and capabilities.

In the middle of the last century, Messerschmitt It was one of the best-known microcar manufacturers in Europe. The German firm founded by Willy Messerschmitt counted on the engineer Fritz Fend to find alternative forms of transportation. Although aviation was one of their goals, after the war they opted to switch to three-wheelers with two tandem seats. His the first copy was the KR 175, presented at the 1953 Geneva Motor Show, which was well received and later upgraded to the KR 200.

Although in 1957 the company was bought by the German government and changed its name to Fahrzeug und Maschinebau GmbH Regensburg, hence the acronym FMR. It was around this time that they went to work on the FMR TG500 Tiger, which was based on the previous three-wheel KR 200, although it was modified to have four wheels, more capable brakes, and an improved suspension. It was also prepared to carry a larger engine, a Fitchtel & Sachs two-cylinder two-stroke with 494 cc that made it one of the fastest in its category.

It barely exceeded 20 hp of power, but it was enough to reach 126 km / h top speed and to do the 0 to 100 km / in 27.8 seconds. It may be laughable compared to current passenger cars, but we must not forget that it was a microcar from the 50s that barely weighed 350 kg when empty. At the time, the only comparable thing would be the Austin-Healey Sprite, although keeping the distance due to size.

One of the most recognizable aspects of this FMR TG500 Tiger was its design. The circular headlights, those fenders around the wheels or the chrome details served as identity. Although, without a doubt, what attracted the most attention was the absence of a roof, which led to convertible versions and also to the glass bubble cover to cover the vehicle. As in the two-seater interior practically nothing could fit and the engine was mounted in the rear position, it had a chrome-plated luggage rack.

Between 1957 and 1961 they were made only 320 units of this FMR TG500 Tiger and less than half are believed to survive today. That is why every time one in good condition goes up for auction, its price shoots up. On some occasions it has been seen as exceeded $ 150,000 with relative ease …

Photo gallery:

