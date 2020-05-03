The pressure from the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, and the hesitation of health agencies in Minas Gerais to “afford” a round of football in the state, seems to have made the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) reposition itself about the situation. The entity said that it only dies on the Minas Gerais lawns in June, avoiding the speech that the return could happen in May.

Duels like Galo and Caldense will still have to wait at least another 60 days before the return of football- (Press Release / Mineirão)

Photo: Lance!

The FMF and the State Government met during the week and agreed to create a security protocol, without “setting” a date for the return of activities. However, it was the wish of the federation to try to restart the State later this month to comply with the calendar.

-No one is considering the return of football this month in Minas Gerais. In May, we certainly won’t have football, ”said Marcelo Aro, president of FMF, in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia.

The new peak of coronavirus contagion in Minas Gerais was forecast for the end of May, beginning of June, which could open a date window at the end of next month.

-What was said, in my meeting with the state governor, was that in Minas Gerais we have not yet reached the peak of the disease, and this is scheduled for the beginning of June. So, it is extremely reckless to think about the return of football before experiencing the peak of the epidemic. So, what we are working on, with a very optimistic perspective, that is at the end of June onwards – explained the leader, who mentioned how it will work with the Minas Gerais government on the elaboration of the security protocol for players and sports professionals .

-Aware of the seriousness of the moment, the Federation, as an entity that manages football in the state, needs to be prepared for when it is possible to resume football in Minas Gerais. That is what we are doing. The Federation, in partnership with the state government, has been working on a security protocol so that, from the moment it is possible to resume football, we have a mechanism that is safe for all athletes, managers … for people who live the day-to-day life of football can safely carry out their work- said Aro, who then commented on the intention of testing athletes before they return to work.

-When this is possible, our idea is to have a protocol where there will be tests of all players before the championship resumes, then do tests throughout the rounds. The mechanism that was even prepared by CBF, and that the Federation has already replicated for the state government. We are still working on it, so much so that at the meeting on Thursday it was decided that the next step is to present the protocol to the medical departments of the clubs, so that the clubs can also assess whether it is viable or not- concluded.

See too:

See former players who became managers