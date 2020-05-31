The desire to return to the Mineiro Championship is unlikely to materialize. The harsh reality seems to have arrived at the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF), which insisted on concluding the competition in 2020.

The cup of the State can be from Coelho, current leader of the competition, if the championship does not continue- (Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG)

For the first time, FMF speaks to Mineiro this year not to end and declare América-MG, leader of the competition, as champion. The information released by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by L !.

The confirmation of contagion by the coronavirus of midfielder Matheuzinho, from América-MG, and the increase in cases in Minas Gerais is changing the idea of ​​the federation’s leaders, opening the possibility of ending the competition.

A possible closure of the championship, goes against the desire of the federation to maintain the tournament, since there are more than two months without a ball rolling in Minas Gerais. The Mineiro Championship has been stopped since March 16 and several conversations of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) with the public authorities try to make the competition possible again.

And, another meeting is scheduled for June 10, between the FMF and the State Department of Health, in order to discuss the restart of the State, which stopped in the ninth round with America-MG in the lead.

The talk of the entities will be guided by the advance of Covid-19 in Brazil and in Minas Gerais, generating a joint assessment of the possibility of the games taking place in the second half of June and ending in July, concluding the championship.

In addition to the health issue, there is sporting viability, as all clubs must agree to return to the tournament, despite the difficulties presented. Villa Nova, Caldense, URT and Patrocinense no longer have their teams. Tombense, Boa Esporte, Uberlândia, Tupynambás and Coimbra are still with their teams, but there may be a challenge from rivals to place under-20 teams, creating an imbalance in the competition.

There are still two rounds to the end of the qualifying phase, in addition to the knockout stage, with the semifinal and final phases.

