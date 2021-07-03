FMF denies that it seeks to harm the Tri Femenil

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican Soccer Federation, denied that it seeks to harm or use the Mexican Women’s National Team as a means for the organism pay one of the two closed-door matches imposed by FIFA as punishment for the screaming homophobic character that were raised in the stands during the Concacaf pre-Olympic.

The Federation assured that they are still waiting for the determination that FIFA can make with respect to which would be the parties where this sanction will be applied.

The FMF has no influence whatsoever in choosing the parties where the sanction should be applied and categorically rejects that it is seeking to affect the National Women’s Team, ”the statement issued by the organization reads.

It should be noted that Femexfut is still under investigation for the events that occurred during the match between Mexico and Iceland, where the homophobic cry was also present. The highest body could impose on Mexico more games behind closed doors or the loss of points in official competitions.

Waiting for have confirmation from FIFA on what the matches would be behind closed doors; this is the activity for the national teams.

The The next official match scheduled in Mexican territory is September 2 against Jamaica as part of the Final Octagonal.

After the activity of the Tri Mayor is on the FIFA date from September 13 to 21, during that window the Women’s National Team would have budgeted to see action in preparation duels Heading into the November World Cup tie, however, there are no confirmed rivals yet.

After visiting Costa Rica and Panama will be on October 7 when Mexico plays at home again in the game against Canada.

