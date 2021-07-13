FMF confirms that there will be no ascent and descent until 2026

MEXICO CITY.

In the last days, the ‘No Ascent, No World’ movement became popular on social media. With this, a sector of the fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the impossibility of some teams going up in the category. Being the case of Irapuato, Matamoros and Durango the most recent. The campaign invites fans to make the homophobic cry during the Tri matches, to punish the Mexican Soccer Federation with possible fines or sanctions from FIFA.

Given this, Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF supported the determination of the Expansion League, Liga MX and the organism that presides, of not giving the endorsement so that these teams were promoted.

None of the three teams passed the evaluation to be considered by Liga de Expansión MX. We are working with José Vázquez president of the Premier League to start the club licensing process, the application of the charge book, ”he said.

The boss of Mexican soccer He recalled that it will be until the end of the next World Cup cycle when the descent and ascent returns to Liga MX.

We are living a time in Mexican soccer, which, from here, towards the 2026 World Cup, promotion and relegation is restricted, this to strengthen all divisions ”, he mentioned.

From Luisa affirmed that they are looking for teams with solid finances and transparency in their legal situation, in order to prevent debts to players.

Out of respect for the fans, so as not to leave teams lying down as happened to us in the previous Ascenso MX league where there were teams that left due to internal issues of their organizations. To avoid rivers and rivers of controversies and cases of unpaid players, “he concluded.

