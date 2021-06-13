Flywheel or flywheel: what it is and what it is for

The flywheel or flywheel It is one of the main components of the powertrain of our cars and its main functions are to “regulate” the rotation of the crankshaft avoiding vibrations and, next to the clutch, transmit the rotational movement of the engine to the gearbox, among other. Below we will tell you in more detail what a flywheel is and what its main functions are.

Valeo flywheel

What is the flywheel or flywheel: functions

The flywheel is an element that it is located at the crankshaft outlet, which has the shape of a gear of remarkable size, about 25-30 cm in outer diameter, as well as a considerable weight of the order of 10 kg.

The The main function of the flywheel is to “regulate” the rotation of the motor avoiding fluctuations or vibrations. acting like some kind of energy accumulator. This is due to the fact that during the normal operation of an engine the explosions of the same do not cause a rotation of the crankshaft at constant speed, but rather in the form of pulses that tend to be more constant the more cylinders the engine has. that the interval between the explosion of one cylinder and another is shorter.

Thus, the inertia flywheel acts the same as when we rotate a yo-yo or any other mass tied to a string in the air in circles, it stores all those “peaks” and returns them in the valley moments creating a constant and sustained turn. .

The flywheel or flywheel is a toothed disc of considerable size and mass that reduces engine vibrations and transmits the rotation to the gearbox.

BMW V8 engine where you can see the flywheel

The other great role of the flywheel is to transmit the engine rotation to the gearbox. For this, in cars with manual transmission and in certain types of automatic, the clutch disc is made to rub against the flywheel itself, I feel this one who directly sends the rotation of the engine. With the rest of the changes, it is also the flywheel that acts as a link, although using other joining systems.

Finally, we can also highlight a third task as important as the previous ones, and that is that the flywheel intervenes in the engine starting process, since the pinion of the starter motor directly attacks the crown of the same, this being the reason why it is toothed. The reason you decide to use the flywheel to start the engine is that It is the gear with the largest diameter connected to the crankshaft, so it is possible to use less powerful starters to achieve a certain torque.

Start-up system for a micro hybrid drivetrain

However, with the appearance of small electric motors in micro-hybrid mechanics, which easily triple or quintuple the power of a classic starter motor, it is possible to start the propeller by means of the dumper or crankshaft pulley that is moved by the belt. accessory, also known as poly-V because of the shape of its grooves.

What is inertia and how does it affect the flywheel?

At this point you may be wondering why this element is called a flywheel and what the heck is inertia. Well what called steering wheel responds only to its circular shape, while the use of the term inertia is that its operating principle is totally based on this physical property.

Inertia can be understood as the resistance offered by any body to be stopped or put in motion, depending fundamentally on its weight, and also on its geometry.

Inertia can be defined as the ability of any body to remain in its current state of motion or rest., or put another way, is the opposition that manifests to be moved or detained. Therefore, as can be intuited, it is a property that highly dependent on weight (more correctly mass) of the same, so that the heavier a body is, the greater the inertia, although it also depends on its geometry.

Clutch kit with dual-mass flywheel Valeo

In the case at hand, the larger the flywheel, but above all, the more mass it has on the outside, the greater the inertia it presents, and therefore more energy can be stored, resulting in a constant and extremely smooth turn.

However, a flywheel with a lot of inertia it means that the engine has to invest more energy to gain speed, which translates into less dazzling accelerations, although when you lift your foot off the accelerator you can see how on flat terrain you lose speed more slowly since the greater energy ” stored ”on the steering wheel is released.

That is why in competition or modified cars it is usually used lightweight flywheels to achieve better accelerations at the cost of losing some smoothness, comfort and retention.

Dual-mass flywheel, a subtype of the flywheel

At present, the most widespread type of flywheel is the so-called dual-mass flywheel, a more elaborate version of the same with greater ability to absorb vibrations and shocks of the propeller, although it responds to the same principle.

ZF dual-mass flywheel section

So that, the dual-mass flywheel is composed of two metal discs joined by bearings, springs and silentblocks, so that these elastic elements considerably reduce the vibrations transmitted. Due to this, their use in diesel engines is very frequent, since they are more rough mechanics, as in modern three-cylinder gasoline engines that present a more poor natural balance.

