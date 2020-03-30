The South Korean Hyundai announced Monday that it will produce flying devices for Uber, which intends to launch a network of shared air taxis in 2023.

The group said in a statement that it would manufacture these 100% electric vehicles, capable of carrying four people, on an industrial scale.

This agreement announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) technology show in Las Vegas could help Uber achieve its goal of deploying air taxis in a few cities by 2023.

Jaiwon Shin, head of Hyundai’s urban air mobility division, said he expects costs to remain reasonable through large-scale manufacturing. “We know how to mass produce high quality vehicles,” he said at a press conference at CES.

The partnership must ensure that these short-haul air taxis are “affordable for everyone,” he added. By taking the transport “in the air, we can save time significantly for our passengers,” said Eric Allison, the boss of Uber Elevate.

Uber has announced that it has chosen Melbourne, Australia, in addition to Dallas and Los Angeles in the United States, to become the first cities to offer Uber Air flights.