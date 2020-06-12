A quiet lounge at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany on June 3, 2020. (Felix Schmitt / The New York Times)

In the 25 years that I have lived and worked in Germany, I have made that trip to the United States dozens of times. But this time, in the middle of a pandemic, my feeling was that I was taking a journey into the unknown.

Crossing borders is no longer a routine activity. Europeans still consider themselves unpleasant people in the United States. I thought that I was traveling from a country that was just beginning to withdraw the containment measures towards another where the virus still spreads in some communities.

At the end of that long day, I would be with my wife, Bettina. However, the experience, frustrating and surreal at different times, left the impression that flying will never be the same.

As soon as I tried to get a flight it became clear to me that traveling is more difficult these days. Lufthansa did not allow me to validate a coupon for a canceled trip online, so I had to call the call center, which was not enough to handle all requests. After a long wait, they accepted my reservation and everything seemed resolved. Unfortunately, they forgot to send the confirmation to my email, so I wasn’t even sure if I had a valid reservation.

After several failed attempts to communicate again, including an instance where after more than an hour of waiting on the line my call was disconnected, I managed to confirm my reservation. It was only 24 hours before the flight left.

On the day of my flight, Lufthansa announced that it had lost € 2.1 billion (or $ 2.4 billion) in the quarter because passenger traffic nearly stopped during the coronavirus pandemic. So my question for Lufthansa management is this: if they need customers, why make it so difficult for us to book a ticket?

About twenty people were in line to document when I arrived at Frankfurt airport the morning of my trip. Flights to the United States are usually full of German tourists. Instead, everyone in this row spoke English with an American accent. From what I could hear from their conversations about deployments and the camouflage backpacks they were carrying, I was able to deduce without problems that they were Army personnel who were returning to the country to be reunited with the family.

For my part, I was terribly scared when an airline employee who was checking passports asked me to get out of the line and wait for the immigration staff aside. In view of the problems I had had with Lufthansa, my nerves were on edge just thinking about all the administrative tangles that could complicate my trip.

Luckily, it turned out that immigration was looking for someone with a similar name, but who was twice their age.

A few minutes later, she had her boarding pass and was walking through a series of hallways with tax-free shops closed. I could hear the echo of my own footsteps as I walked across the polished marble floor.

Jack Ewing, a journalist for the New York Times, takes an escalator before a flight at Frankfurt airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 3, 2020. “In the midst of the pandemic, it felt like a journey into the unknown” Ewing writes. (Felix Schmitt / The New York Times)

The most curious thing is that moving through the deserted airport gave me a strange pleasant sensation. Much of the stress caused by air travel is due to the long lines you have to wait on your feet and the difficulties of making your way through the crowds, but now the atmosphere in Frankfurt was one of peace. Even the employees tasked with handling the plastic trays at the security check seemed cheerful.

That peculiar feeling of exhilaration did not leave me when I got on the plane, a Boeing Dreamliner operated by United Airlines, a line that belongs to the Star Alliance group like Lufthansa. There was at least one free seat between each passenger, except in the case of families. In other words, we weren’t squeezed together like sardines.

United assured us that the plane had been thoroughly disinfected. Either way, I cleaned the armrests and seat with a disinfecting wipe. Also, I kept my mask on the whole trip.

The only disappointing aspect was the food. It is not that when you fly you expect the food to be excellent, but as a measure to guarantee greater health security, the “spicy chicken” that tasted like nothing and the glass of fruit came in sealed packages with plastic film that you should remove. The worst thing is that when we finished, nobody offered us coffee or tea.

It seems to me that we will never have some small privileges again, such as coffee and fresh bread.

About eight hours later, which passed without a hitch, we landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington, where I planned to make a connection to Burlington, Vermont. It is the city where I grew up and where my wife and 24-year-old daughter had passed the pandemic.

Arriving in the United States was the part of the trip that worried me the most. The official form I filled out before landing, like the rest of the passengers, indicated that people from the European Union were not welcome. He did not say that there was any kind of exception applicable to American citizens like me, although he knew that, in theory, something like this applied.

But everything went smoothly. At Dulles, a woman in a nurse’s gown checked my form, asked if I was feeling ill, and put a sensor on my forehead.

The plane to Burlington, also from United, was so empty that the pilot asked flight attendants to move passengers to the front.

“The tail of the plane is a little heavy,” he explained through the communication system.

Vermont requests that people arriving from out of state be quarantined for fourteen days. But I didn’t see anyone take names when I landed; I only had eyes for my wife’s smiling face. The only indication seemed to me to be a sign outside the airport, the kind that road workers put up to report a work ahead.

The message was: “Stay home.”

Apparently, I underestimated the Vermont state government. A few days later, I received a phone call; On the other end of the line, a friendly female voice, calling from the Health Department, asked if I was feeling alright and reminded me of the quarantine rules, as well as offering me information on where I could get a coronavirus test if I wanted it. . I replied that it was fine and thanked him for the call.

