Flyers from Papantla denounce Arath de la Torre and Moneyman – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

A group of flyers from Papantla denounced the actor and comedian Arath de la Torre and the Moneyman México company for the commercial in which it was presumed that the ritual they perform is of “zero interest”.

Two complaints were filed, one before the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) and another before the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Veracruz.

The Council for the Protection and Preservation of the Ritual Ceremony of Voladores AC detailed in a press conference that the complaint before Conapred aims for Arath de la Torre and Moneyman to offer the Papantla flyers a public apology through a video that has the same scopes of the commercial that supposedly denigrated his work.

Meanwhile, through the complaint to the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office for moral damage, an economic compensation is sought, money that will be used to safeguard the valuation, conservation, transmission of knowledge, disclosure, legal and labor protection of the flyers.

The controversy arose after a commercial for the Moneyman Mexico company was broadcast on the national chain at the end of June in which Arath de la Torre presumes that the ritual of the flyers is of “zero interest”.

“Do you know what the number of laps that the Papantla Flyers give and your first loan with Moneyman have in common? That both generate zero interest, “said the driver in the commercial.

After the distribution of the commercial, the Federal Government’s Ministry of Culture ruled against Moneyman for misusing the image of the Ritual Ceremony of Voladores.

He stated that advertising “offends, discriminates, devalues ​​and ridicules” the ceremony that is considered sacred as it is associated with fertility and respect for nature and the universe.

“This is one more example of the racism of certain social groups in Mexico towards indigenous peoples,” he said in a statement.

The Ministry of Culture recalled that the ceremony was recognized on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2009.