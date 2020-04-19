The CEO of the low cost airline Flyfondi, Sebastián Pereira, died this Saturday as a result of a long-lasting illness. This was confirmed by the company itself through a statement in which he was fired “with great love”.

Pereira was a graduate in Administration from the Universidad del Salvador with a postgraduate degree in Corporate Finance at the CEMA University, both in Buenos Aires; carried out an Aerocomercial Management at the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, from Chile; and completed his studies with an Executive MBA at Florida International University, in the United States.

“With great sadness we report the death of our CEO, Sebastián Pereira. Sebas, this team of 570 flybondiers says goodbye to you from a distance; with great love, respect and thanks. You fought a disease for many months that every now and then made you absent, but we will all remember the energy and the drive you brought back. You never left at all, like now, you also don’t leave at all, ”the company expressed in the text.

As indicated in the statement, Pereira entered the low cost in February 2019, “After a long and successful career on different national and international airlines and after several years of living in the United States and Brazil.”

“With your arrival at the company we were a better team, a better airline and you joined us in achieving the highest standards in the industry. You will always be for us that enormous engine that challenged us to work with great commitment to give the best to our country. Sebas, good flight. Thank you for being part of our team, thanks forever! ”, The document ended.

Before joining Flybondi, he held different positions in LATAM, where he was director of Airport Business Development and Ground Operations, which is why he was based in Brazil, where he was working at the time. Previously, he became vice president of LATAM Cargo, which is based in the United States.

He was then transferred to the company’s subsidiary in Argentina, where he continued his career until he became part of the low cost airline, where he continued with his tasks until the last moment.

“We are a company that achieved great changes in the industry as a broader market, lower rates, thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and more and better connected provinces. These results are the product of joint work with all governments, national and provincial, in pursuit of the country’s connectivity. AND We will continue along that same line with the new authorities. Our only commitment is to the country, which is based on a long-term growth and investment project, ”said Pereira last year, shortly before the change of government in Argentina.