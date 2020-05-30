Thursday May 28 arrived at the hybrid console eShop Fly Punch Boom! A crazy cartoon-style beat’em up developed by Jollypunch Games that features combat in the purest Dragon Ball Z style, with characters getting into mamporros that propels them through the air and destroys everything around them, be it a building or the entire planet. On the occasion of this launch, a complete gameplay has been shown to give us an idea of ​​what it is about:

Fly at full speed and crush your friends with enough force to split an entire planet in two. Smash skyscrapers, whales and asteroids with head butts, chase them and unleash mind-blowing supermoves. You will blow it up with a bomb!

Have you ever been given a hook in the face so tremendous that you have been kidnapped by aliens?

Do you want to gobble up your enemy and then come out with a fart so thunderous that everything around you explodes?

Do you want to punch a copycat Elvis bird until it shoots out towards the rear of the moon?

Fly Punch Boom! Say YES to all this and much more. Much more.

CHARACTERISTICS:

Local and online multiplayer for 4 people maximum (2 in line). Arcadian, unlockable items and secrets for those who prefer to play on their own. Destructible scenes where everything is a trap and everything is a weapon! Anime-style superfights with flying blows, faces with a cartoonish visual style and special movements of madness. 40 ways to destroy the stage, like smashing the planet in two, unleashing a horde of cats against your rival, or blowing someone up in the back of the moon.High-impact cartoon graphics with spectacular zoom levels from space to a character’s face .Impressive anime style soundtrack by Giorgiost.

