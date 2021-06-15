Flux is a new free weather app with a minimalist design and fantastic widgets that you have to try

Looking for a new weather app? You should try Flux, one of the best apps of its kind that we’ve seen in a long time.

Today may be a good day to try one new weather app on your mobile. If you’ve been looking for the best weather app for Android without success for a long time, you may Flux whatever you were waiting for.

It is a new free app which, despite being still in beta phase, promises to be one of the more complete in its category, in addition to having a exquisite design and an excellent collection of home screen widgets of the mobile.

Everything Flux Weather offers

The first thing that catches Flux’s attention is its careful design. From the moment we open the app for the first time, we are greeted by a series of smooth animations, which direct us to the main screen of the application.

From there, we can select our preferred location, or let Flux “find” us through the location permission that we must have previously granted.

The initial screen of the app is simple: we can see the current weather, with the date, the maximum and minimum temperatures or the real-time temperature in the upper left, and an icon representing the state of the weather next to the current time in the right.

The App background changes based on weather status, and currently allows choose between two different themes, although one of them is not completely finished yet.

At the bottom of the app we see a taskbar with three shortcuts. The first one takes us to the initial screen, while the one located in the central part gives the option to view a rainfall map, with a slider that allows you to take a look at the previous hours in every area of ​​the world. In addition, by touching the “Play” button, we will see how the time has changed over the minutes.

Finally, we can see a weekly forecast with a summary that will show us what the weather will be like over the next three days. By tapping on the card of each day, we will see a summary, and by making a long press, a careful animation will show us on a full screen the state of the weather for the chosen day.

Among other functions, we also find the possibility of set weather alerts, change the app theme –Including an “Arcade” theme with the most striking retro elements–, and, of course, creating widgets for the system home screen, available in several different styles.

In general, it is a Weather app offering essential functions, and that without being the most complete, it justifies its deficiencies with a exquisite design and a smooth, intuitive experience.

Flux Weather can be download free in early access through the Google Play Store. Its creator offers a subscription that, for 3.79 euros per year, allows access to all its functions and benefits.

