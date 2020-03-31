The United States Tennis Association (USTA) I officially report tonight that the facilities of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the US Open tournament, will be used to temporarily house 350 hospital beds and prepare food packages during the coronavirus pandemic.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said an area where the indoor courts are located will begin to become a medical facility starting tomorrow, Tuesday.

New York state and local authorities are seeking to increase their hospital capacity by 87,000 beds to allow them to cope with the coronavirus pandemic that is most aggressively affecting the entire state of New York.

Widmaier added that the kitchens of the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second largest capacity arena in the complex that hosts the Grand Slam scheduled to take place in late August, will be used to prepare 25,000 food packages a day for patients, workers, volunteers and city children.

The USTA initially said it would keep the complex open. so that people could take lessons, practice or play tennis.

But the organization changed its mind soon after and announced the closure of the complex to the public, since there was no point in doing sports when the quarantine has been implemented throughout the city.

Local and state authorities They are also already working on the installation of a large hospital in the iconic Central Park area.

