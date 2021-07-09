Fluminese’s joke about Messi’s presence at home

07/09/2021 at 7:31 AM CEST

The Argentina National Team he is already training in Río de Janeiror where on Saturday they face Brazil in the final of the Copa América.

And the visit of Lionel Messi and his teammates altered the routine of the Rio team. Nené, one of his figures took the opportunity to ask the Albiceleste captain for a photo and take a picture with him. And his club played a joke on him on social media:

“Training with @Argentina at CT Carlos Castilho, Lionel Messi took the opportunity to receive advice from @ Nene10 on how to improve free kicks. Welcome back! “, Along with an alien head emoji and a flag in the club’s colors.

Treinando com a @Argentina no CT Carlos Castilho, Lionel Messi took the opportunity to hit notes like @ Nene10 on how to get rid of free kick charges. Bem-vindo de novo, 👽! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/6gyZwaUVuj – Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) July 8, 2021

The Argentina National Team he had already trained at the Fluminese grounds during the Copa América 2019.