With classroom activities suspended since March 16, Fluminense has been taking different measures to minimize the impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic. In addition to just the financial aspect, which still undergoes adaptations due to the crisis that the club was already experiencing, Tricolor has been an active voice in the discussion against the precipitous return of football activities at this time.

The only club in Rio de Janeiro not to fire employees, Fluminense ended up going against its rivals. He was also the first carioca to reach a salary reduction agreement with the players, in addition to reducing the expenses with the voluntary reduction of 15% of the salaries of managers, directors and service providers, who took the measure precisely to preserve salaries and jobs of those who earn less.

Mário Bittencourt, Fluminense president, is an active voice during the pandemic (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense)

Vacation

On April 1st, Fluminense players went on vacation. The club was still the first and extended the period to the end of the month to gain more calendar time when competitions return.

Protocols for the return

Fluminense has already developed its own protocols for the moment when training starts again. In addition to the necessary and recommended distance between the athletes, the club established how the equipment will be cleaned, the medical department functioning, masks for the work of all professionals, among others.

In addition, there is an idea of ​​dialogue with the cast so that everyone agrees. Flu sees this need as something legal as well, in addition to the health issue. Thus provides for the current legislation and also the provisional measure issued by the government. The club understands that the group can refuse to enter the field if it feels that health is threatened and cannot force anyone to take any chances.

Positioning against return

The Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation (Ferj) issued a note earlier this month calling for activities to resume as soon as possible. This document was signed by 14 clubs, however, Fluminense was not one of them. The club said it does not believe that it is time for Brazilian football to give any sign of return when the entire country, especially Rio de Janeiro, is having extreme difficulty in making the population comply with the social isolation necessary to reduce the number of contamination and deaths by COVID-19.

Flu also stressed that the position since the beginning of the pandemic is to return to face-to-face training only when the government and health agencies give the guarantee for the safe return of all employees involved in these activities.

Payment of wages

The club, undeniably, is still going through a difficult financial moment. However, it managed to match part of the salaries with employees and players even during the pandemic. First, on the first day of April, it paid 25% of the February wages to all employees, in addition to the remaining 20% ​​of the workers who receive by PJ (legal entity), referring remuneration for January.

Then, on April 17, Flu finished paying the remaining 60% of February salaries to CLT employees who receive up to R $ 5,000, which at the time left only the month of March pending.

On May 6, Fluminense paid 40% for the month of CLT. The remaining 15% of February was paid to service providers, ending the debts related to the second month of the year. Finally, on the 15th, Flu paid off the remaining 60% of the March wages of its workers who earn up to R $ 1,500 per month. With this, this group has only the month of April open.

Currently, the rest of the employees and players have April salaries, in addition to the other 60% of March still in debt. Who receives as a legal entity (PCs) has 100% of March without receiving. The division of payments into installments has been a practice that has been adopted constantly.

Videoconference training

Since the beginning of May, when the players’ holidays ended, Fluminense has been conducting videoconference training with the squad. The activities are always carried out in the morning and simultaneously listening to the instructions of the preparers Marcos Seixas and Juliano Spineti. There is also the presence of a doctor, a physiotherapist, a nutritionist, a psychologist and trainer Odair Hellmann.

On the last 18th, the club extended this practice until at least the 31st of this month. With this, the group continues with the training program set up by the technical committee. Only the aerobic part is performed independently by each athlete. The group also gives daily feedbacks of activities.

Delivery of basic baskets

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fluminense has delivered basic baskets twice in Laranjeiras and Xerém. The first was in the middle of April, while the second was made on Wednesday and Thursday. There were just over 400 baskets in each delivery for employees who receive up to four minimum wages. The baskets contain provisions for a month and contain items such as rice, beans, pasta, cornmeal, sausage, tomato sauce and sugar.

Lives and engagement

The pandemic also brought a challenge to social networks, but Fluminense has been managing to generate distance fans’ engagement. Some of the main moments were the live launch of the new shirt made by Umbro, which reached a peak of 33.7 thousand simultaneous people watching, with 287 thousand views, and the sale of symbolic tickets for the 1995 Carioca final, at the famous Renato’s Belly Goal.

