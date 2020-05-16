For some years in a financial crisis, Fluminense tries to balance the difficulties, especially at this delicate moment during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. On Friday, the club settled the remaining 60% of the March salary with those employees who earn less. Since winning the election on June 8, 2019, the board led by Mário Bittencourt has already paid 12 payrolls.

Fluminense’s board of directors has paid almost 12 payrolls since taking over the club in June (PHOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.)

The club is about to settle another one, referring to March, which already had 40% paid to most of the Flu staff. Those who already have this part of the complete CLT in their account are those who earn up to R $ 1,500. April, which won in the last week, remains open. In addition, employees and players received during this administration – still in 2019 – the 13th and complete vacation of last year and the 13th of 2018.

One way of not leaving workers without any amount has been to divide payments into installments over the months. In December, the remuneration was paid 70% and then 30%. January, in three: 50%, 30% and 20%. Just like February: 25%, 15% and 60%. In addition to prioritizing those who earn smaller amounts and experience greater difficulties. In addition to this strategy, Fluminense counted, in this moment of crisis caused by COVID-19, with gestures of solidarity to a sense of collectivity demonstrated behind the club by employees and athletes . Also in March, directors and others with higher salaries had the initiative to give up 15% of salaries in favor of those who earn less. The players also accepted, in the following month, the salary reduction, starting with 15% in March, payment divided in April (50% in May and 50% and the constitutional third in December) and the salaries of May will have a reduction of 25% .

The only debt still related to last year is image rights, a value that only a few players in the squad receive. This has not been deposited since November 2019, although the board has reduced this debt throughout the year.

– When we took over, we had almost three months of salary arrears and the 13th of 2018. In nine months of management, we were able to pay 12 months. Being very honest and transparent, it is obvious that there is still a hole, but in respect of the work that has been done their first act was this. With these people, individual agreements were made, based on article 444 (CLT), and because of that there was a relief on the sheet – said Mário Bittencourt in a live last Monday, citing the wage reduction agreements made by the Flu players .

