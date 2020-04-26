The stoppage of football due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus caused a series of effects in the clubs. One of the few positive sides is the recovery of injured players. In the case of Fluminense, except for defender Frazan, who had a more delicate picture, the other three injuries should be ready for the return of activities when so defined.

The young defender is still recovering from surgery on his right knee and is expected to return only in mid-June. Digão, with an edema in his left thigh, Miguel, with an injury in his right thigh, and Gilberto, who injured the anterior muscle of his left thigh, are free to train as soon as activities return to normal.

They had received specific instructions from the medical department, unlike other players, for this period without official activities and quarantine. In addition, they received drainage and electrostimulation equipment, as well as devices for analgesia.

Quarantine, in fact, should be an “ally” of athletes in relation to the search for the ideal pace. Upon fully recovering, Gilberto, Digão and Miguel will undergo physiotherapy treatments to strengthen the regions previously injured. In other words, the period without games will be beneficial for the group to return physically high when the stoppage is over.

Gilberto and Digão had been regulars when they were healthy, while Miguel was a recurring option to enter the game from the reserve bench. There will be three “reinforcements” for Odair Hellmann.

