Fluminense officially starts, on Wednesday, an unprecedented partnership with a new brand supplier of sporting goods. The American Under Armor gave way to the English Umbro in the production of the Tricolor uniforms, which will be launched in an event with live broadcast on the club’s YouTube channel, from 7pm. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Flu is betting on the good insertion of the company in the Brazilian market to leverage sales across the country and guarantee some additional figures in revenues.

The English brand is an old known in the Brazilian market and wears other Serie A clubs such as Santos, Grêmio, Cruzeiro, Athletico-PR, Sport, Avaí and Chapecoense. Unlike the previous supplier, which was still looking for a better insertion in the country, Umbro already has a wide and effective distribution network throughout the national territory, something that became essential for almost all areas during the pandemic.

Fluminense bets on the partnership to expand sales to regions where it faced difficulties in getting licensed items with Under Armor and, before, with DryWorld. The club even thought about creating its own brand, but retreated due to logistical difficulties on the horizon.

The launch before the return of the official games is another strategy of the club to guarantee the inflow of resources, in times of economic difficulties imposed by the stoppage of the sport.

– Umbro places more than four million products annually on the market and, with this, we will have a good representation of our shield in official pieces, reaching thousands of points of sale throughout Brazil – said President Mário Bittencourt, in the announcement of partnership in December.

It will be the first time that Umbro will wear Fluminense in the entire history of the club. The values ​​and the exact duration of the contract were not disclosed. At first, the uniforms will be sold only over the internet, due to the recommendation of social isolation and prices have not yet been revealed.

With an eye on the carioca market



At the other end, the company sees the Laranjeiras club as an opportunity to increase visibility in the Rio market, as he explained to the THROW! Umbro Brasil brand manager, Eduardo Dal Pogetto.

– Umbro is a brand that loves football so much, and for that reason we look for clubs that have this synergy with us, just like Fluminense, which also has English origins in its history. The club will have an important role for our projection in the entire territory of Rio de Janeiro, in addition to enhancing our visibility in the national and international market, strengthening our position in football as the brand that is dedicated exclusively to this sport. We are happy with this partnership and we hope to celebrate many achievements with the tricolor fans – said Dal Pogetto.

