Returning to face-to-face training during the pandemic would be of little advantage to Fluminense players, according to the evaluation of the tricolor technical committee. The statement was made by President Mário Bittencourt, last Monday, in a live on Intragram. The representative explained that the club reached this conclusion after a series of meetings between professionals from different areas.

– In Fluminense we held several meetings, mine with the technical committee, but which includes everyone: doctor, psychologist. And the position I received from them was as follows: if athletes train in the CT individually, without a ball, without a collective, they will have gained 7% to 10% more than they would have trained at home. In light of this, I think that, honestly, at the peak of the pandemic, with the number of deaths high every day, for me it is absurd to hear this gain from the technical side and take people out of the house, to make this journey back and forth and can carry the virus to and fro – explained Mário in conversation with the magistrate Marcos Dias, in the “papotrabalístico” profile.

Fluminense and Botafogo were the only two clubs in Rio to manifest themselves contrary to the return of football in the state. The two clubs did not sign a note signed by Ferj and other associations, last Friday, which recommended the gradual resumption of the sport, under surveillance and with the adoption of security measures.

Same evaluation in the South



Mário Bittencourt compared the situation of Tricolor with that of Grêmio, which resumed face-to-face training last week with authorization from local health authorities. According to him, the psychological factor was the one that most weighed in the decision of the gaucho club, which would have made the same assessment of few physical benefits.

– Funny that the physical trainer of Grêmio gave an interview that he would return, but the gain in training would be 5% more than if he were at home. That is, even less than we evaluated. I understand the position of Grêmio, they have the theory that when athletes leave their homes they blow their heads, psychological counseling is better. But I think they are different views, not opposing ones. The Fluminense team, with my agreement, opted for now to continue training from home.

Fluminense suspended activities at the club in mid-March and gave players collective vacations in April. Since the beginning of May, the players resumed their physical training, according to the booklet prepared by the coaching staff. Monitoring is remote and contact with athletes is daily through groups of messages and video calls.

