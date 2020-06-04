This Wednesday Fluminense presented a balance of the financial effects for the club caused by the hiring of Fred, announced by the club last Sunday. According to the statement, confirmation of the return of the historic idol yielded R $ 800,000 in revenue.

Fred’s announcement came in a joint action with Rede Globo’s showing of the game in which the team won the 2012 Brazilian Championship title. The club sold solidary tickets for the game, with the intention of paying employees’ salaries. In addition, it counted on the adhesion of new partners and the sale of products in the official store to reach this value.

Fred hits return to Fluminense

Photo: Disclosure / Fluminense / Estadão

According to Fluminense, 28,080 symbolic tickets were sold, more than when the decisive game of the 1995 Carioca Championship was shown by Bandeirantes, Fla-Flu defined with a goal by Renato Gaúcho – there were 21,000 tickets on that one opportunity. Of these tickets, 64% were purchased by members. And the revenue from this initiative was R $ 220,170.00.

In addition, the club counted 1,210 members joining in less than 24 hours. In the accounts of the board, these new employees will represent R $ 400 thousand annually for the Fluminense coffers. At its official internet store, there were 400 purchase orders, some with more than one product.

Fluminense also revealed its audience on social networks involving the hiring of Fred. The live with the presentation had a peak of 19,804 simultaneous views and 231 thousand views. The hiring announcement video had 2,500 replies, almost 20,000 retweets, more than 27,000 likes and 1.2 million views.

This will be Fred’s second visit to Fluminense, the team for which he was Brazilian champion in 2010 and 2012. He left the team in 2016, returning to Minas Gerais football, where he played for Atlético and Cruzeiro.

At this moment, to introduce himself to the club, Fred travels from Belo Horizonte to Rio by bicycle. He started the journey on Monday and is scheduled to arrive at Fluminense’s CT on Friday. The action is carried out to collect food that will be donated to needy families.

