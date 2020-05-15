The quarantine imposed by the authorities for the coronavirus pandemic brought new challenges for professionals in the football department. In Fluminense, one of the concerns is regarding the psychological part of the athletes. Therefore, the club’s psychologist, Ana Paula Rocha, spoke about what she has done to meet the needs of the players.

Fluminense’s last game was on March 15, against Vasco (Photo: Disclosure / Lucas Merçon)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“We are doing group dynamics with the teams and we are also starting to do dynamics with specific themes. This week will be about anxiety and, next week, about stress. I also apply a questionnaire to assess the athletes’ mood and try to understand something that sometimes they don’t even notice it. In this questionnaire we evaluate tension, depression, anguish, which is linked to anger, vigor, fatigue and confusion, usually linked to a state of high sadness. Always before applying any technique, which we call psychological skills training , I do psychoeducative work explaining what it is, how it works and what it is for, “he told the club website.

In addition, Ana Paula Rocha revealed that she sent an audio for all players to listen to whenever they want. The goal is not to generate players’ anxiety about the return of activities.

“Through mindfulness training, we work mindfulness and then calm the mind. When we can calm the mind, we focus on the task we need to do at the moment. If we focus on the future, we generate a lot of anxiety. This work goes beyond sport, will help in the life of all athletes. The ideal is that it is practiced every day “, he declared.

Fluminense continues with virtual training with the squad, with no date yet for resuming activities at the CT. The tricolor board has already said that the return of the works will only be pronounced after the release by the Rio authorities.

Sports Gazette

