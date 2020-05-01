As of Saturday, Fluminense will again have a training routine after the end of the athletes’ 30-day vacation period due to the new coronavirus pandemic. To this end, the club set up a special scheme of virtually controlled activities. This distance inter-season will have a schedule made from the guidelines of the technical committee, covering physical trainers, physiologists, doctors, among others.

Fluminense will return to training virtually while CT is not released (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense)

The players and the rest of the commission held a virtual meeting on Thursday to work out the latest details on virtual training. The group will receive the first orientations with the training program this Friday. Amid the quarantine due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the idea is to standardize and focus on more specific works. The athletes had been doing activities on vacation, but were free to follow the instructions given.

In addition, Fluminense requested the return of all players to Rio de Janeiro. This is because the release of the CT can be done at any time and, when this happens, it is necessary that the group be ready immediately. Some of the cast decided to leave the state to be closer to their families during this period.

When the use of the training center is authorized again, Fluminense has already developed some protocols of its own to guard against. Among them, training only in small groups, individual physical activities, with and without a ball, in addition to respecting the distances determined by health organizations and the use of a mask outside the field. The equipment will be sanitized constantly to avoid any contagion. In addition, Flu will carry out the tests of athletes and employees.

In the other clubs in Rio de Janeiro, there is also no forecast of returning to the TC and each one moves according to their needs to establish the routine. Flamengo should test the players and their families, in addition to continuing to monitor online activities. In Botafogo, as in the others, the orientation is that no type of face-to-face activity is carried out until the WHO / Ministry of Health gives new orders. Alvinegro studies the methods going forward and Vasco will maintain what was already being done.

The extension of the vacation was in agreement with most Brazilian clubs so that there is more calendar time when the stoppage ends. It is not yet known when the championships will return. The board and the Fluminense players have reached a salary reduction agreement and will gain another 10 days of rest at the end of the season.

