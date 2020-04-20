Gabriel Capixaba, passing through the tricolor base, will draw two autographed shirts if he manages to reach the value of R $ 3 thousand for donations

With the crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, football clubs have joined forces to raise funds for those most affected by the stoppage of services. Who also joined the movement was the attacking midfielder Gabriel Capixaba, from Fluminense. The player launched on social media a kitty to collect R $ 3 thousand in order to donate 100 basic baskets to families from the Arará favela, located in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

If the kitty reaches the proposed value, Gabriel will draw two autographed Fluminense shirts. Donations can be made through this link. In contact with THROW!, the midfielder explained how he had the idea of ​​the action.

– I live near the favela and saw the situation up close. Some residents’ associations received some baskets, distributed them and I saw that even so, they did not supply even half. The impact of this disease is huge and I was nervous about it, it’s a matter of humanity. And I had the idea to use my visibility for that – he explained.

– I know we will not be able to help everyone, but if everyone does a little bit, in the end there will be no one missing. I thought about the shirts, since the world of football is very faithful and the fans of Fluminense are huge and passionate. I was sure they would support me in this – completed.

At the age of 22, Gabriel Capixaba started 2020 as part of the Fluminense Sub-23 project. However, the good participation in training made him listed by Odair Hellmann in the first games of Carioca. In the debut, with a minute on the field, he scored a goal. Born in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Espírito Santo, the midfielder started at Vasco’s base and then went on to Olaria. After a quick visit to Bonsucesso, he was called to finish his training in Xerém.

Gabriel Capixaba played two games for Fluminense in 2020 (Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.)

Photo: Lance!

See too:

See the best young people in the world, according to the Goal website