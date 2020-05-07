After the postponement, Fluminense finally launched the uniform collection with Umbro. The models of the first year of the partnership were officially released on Wednesday, through a live on the club’s YouTube channel. The “event” was entitled to a show by rapper Xamã, a declared fan of Tricolor, who used the number 70 in honor of the Brazilian title of that year and inspired the new uniform.

See photos of the new Fluminense shirt

Photo: Disclosure / Lance!

The tricolor and white shirts were presented, as well as the warm-up, training, shorts, socks and goalkeeper collection. Shirt 3, one of the few that has not yet leaked, was not part of the event and will have a separate launch in the coming months.

Fluminense needed to adapt after two important factors. First, the leakage of uniforms on social media, which irritated the board last month. Then, the official launch was scheduled for March, and Tricolor would debut the number 1 uniform on the 22nd, in a match against Volta Redonda. However, the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which paralyzed the championships, caused Club and Umbro to postpone their plans.

The situation, the constant leaks, even put pressure on Flu and the supplier so that the launch was as soon as possible. The live on Youtube was the form found and since the announcement of the broadcast, the club had 2,800 new subscriptions on FluTV. After the end of the live, the number rose by more than 10 thousand. Even before the launch, Fluminense players have already used the new uniform and released images on social networks. The fan can purchase the new shirts online, through the website loja.fluminense.com.br. The values ​​range from R $ 169.90 (training) to R $ 259.90 (game).

During the broadcast, President Mário Bittencourt appeared beside his daughters to send a message. João Pedro, ex-Flu and currently at Watford, also participated quickly.

– Thank the Shaman for the live and Umbro, our partner, for undoubtedly making one of the most beautiful shirts in the history of the club. Remember that it is important that we buy official shirts and official products in Fluminense stores to fight piracy. I want to give a special thanks to all our fans who at this moment of extreme difficulty in society have been engaged and kept close to Fluminense. The club will be forever grateful for your attitude – said Mario.

Umbro was announced by Fluminense as a new supplier of sports equipment in December last year, replacing Under Armor. The contract period between the club and the English company is three years. The company is also responsible for the uniforms of Athletico-PR, Fluminense, Grêmio, Santos and Sport.

See too:

L reporter! analyzes cancellation of NBB