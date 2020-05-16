Fluminense has partnered with singer Ferrugem, an avowed fan of the club, to distribute a ton of food collected from an artist’s Live on April 19. The action was aimed at the Support House for Children with Cancer Santa Teresa (Caccst), located in Estácio, Central Zone of Rio. The institution assists an average of 80 families from different locations in the state and the rest of the country each month.

The food was delivered by the vice president of Social and Governmental Action, Edmundo Coelho, who praised the partnership that made it possible to serve Caccst.

– Solidarity is always important, especially in times of pandemic. Fluminense makes a special thanks to the singer Ferrugem, great Tricolor, for this partnership. This action will certainly be of great help to children and their families for the prevention and preservation of health – said the vice president.

The meeting also served to start the campaign to donate flasks of gel alcohol launched by Fluminense this week.

– The club has been working on several fronts to support the population of Rio de Janeiro in this very difficult time. We are partnering with organizations and the government for support. And our fans are supporting us – concluded Edmundo Coelho.

The Caccst

The Support House for Children with Cancer Santa Teresa was born in November 2000 with approximately five children, following a wish by Sandra Nóbrega, the current president of the institution, who, during a period of personal treatment, observed some cases of needy children with Neoplasia. The families’ immense difficulty in starting and continuing the treatment of the disease was one of the factors that led them to create the project.

The Support House started in Bangu, where it remained for a period, and in the following year it moved to the neighborhood of Santa Teresa where it was located for some years. Today it is based in the neighborhood of Estácio. The institution currently assists an average of 80 families each month from different locations in the state and the rest of the country, with nutritional, psychological, pedagogical support, as well as accommodation during the treatment period.

