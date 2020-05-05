The only club in Rio de Janeiro to agree a salary reduction with the players, Fluminense did not need to dismiss or suspend employee contracts in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, going against the odds. Tricolor also reduced expenses with the voluntary reduction of 15% of the salaries of managers, directors and service providers, who took the measure precisely to preserve the salaries and jobs of those who earn less.

Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense (Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense)

Photo: Lance!

In the past few weeks, the club has been studying and adopting measures to minimize the effects of COVID-19 and estimates savings with the agreed reductions to keep jobs. There was an internal understanding that without these pay cuts, it would not be possible to go through the pandemic without immediate layoffs. The Flu continues to analyze the possible scenarios to reduce the economic drama that currently exists.

It is worth remembering that Fluminense owes CLT players and employees the month of March. Trainees have not yet received it in 2020. The next day, May 7th, will win the month of April. The image rights of athletes who are entitled to the benefit have been delayed since last year.

Among the Serie A clubs of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG, Bahia, Botafogo, Ceará, Corinthians, Coritiba, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Grêmio, Internacional, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Sport and Vasco took measures to reduce expenses. The clubs have taken different actions to control finances in the face of the world crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Situation of rivals

The other three clubs in Rio de Janeiro are still in the process of resolving the situation. In Botafogo, 45 employees were fired this Monday. Players’ salaries remain the same. In the case of Flamengo, about 60 employees were dismissed. Last Friday, the club made an agreement to reduce the salaries of 25% of those who receive more than 4 thousand reais per month. Players are not yet included in this group, but will start conversations.

At Vasco, the decision was to suspend the contract of around 250 employees for two months, between May 1st and July 1st. The club announced that it will continue to pay 30% of the employees’ gross salary. Another portion of the workers’ remuneration will be the responsibility of the competent government agencies, based on the calculation of the monthly amount of unemployment insurance to which the employee would be entitled.

Player salaries

The conversations took some time, but players and Fluminense reached an agreement to reduce wages in order to preserve the jobs of the rest of the employees. The negotiations involved President Mário Bittencourt, football director Paulo Angioni, as well as Digão, Igor Julião, Hudson, Nenê, Muriel and Henrique, representatives of the athletes.

As a result, March salaries will be reduced by 15%, but the remaining 85% will be diluted and, therefore, the cast will receive throughout the year. Half will be paid immediately and the other half later this year. The month of April, when players took collective holidays, will also be divided with half the amount due in December.

May’s were reduced by 25%. In June, if football returns, payments will be made in full again. If Tricolor does not honor its commitments by the end of the year, the agreed reductions will be canceled.

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos