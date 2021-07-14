Fluminense hit as ‘Cyclone’ and defeated Cerro Porteño, for the Copa Libertadores

Libertadores Cup

The Brazilian team was effective, created the best scoring chances and won the victory on their visit to Asunción, against the Paraguayan team in the first leg of the round of 16 of the continental competition.

Conmebol Fluminense goal celebration. (Photo: Conmebol)

This Tuesday, Fluminense, from Brazil, beat 0-2 to Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, in the popular La Nueva Olla stadium, in the first match of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The Brazilians were superior and took an important booty on their visit to the Paraguayan capital.

Throughout the first half, the Roger Marchado had possession of the ball, however, they sinned in effectiveness against the goal of Jean, a Brazilian goalkeeper who saves in the Asuncion team. On several occasions the goalkeeper had to intervene to protect the portico of the team led by Francisco ‘Chiqui’ Arce.

Mauro Boselli, the experienced Argentine forward, was the one who had the clearest scoring chances for the Cyclone. In fact, at minute 34, after a center, with a powerful head, he demanded goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, who in a good way stopped the header that almost went to the bottom of the Rio team’s net. In fact, at 40 ‘, the central judge of the match annulled a goal for allegedly out of place.

For the second half, those from Rio de Janeiro came out with full throttle and achieved the first goal of the commitment. And who else, if not Nené, the former PSG striker and current Flu captain, was in charge of breaking the zero in La Nueva Olla.

When the clock struck the 49th minute, the striker had a ball served on the edge of the large area, without hesitation, a first-rate hit and went straight to the back, close to Jean’s post. An unapproachable ball for the Brazilian, who for the first time saw how his portico was violated. 0-1, and celebration for the visit.

At game time, the second Brazilian joy arrived. Egidio, caught a rebound from the defense of the Paraguayan team and with power defined the near post of Jean to put the Flu two goals above on the scoreboard and with a considerable advantage facing the return match that will take place next Tuesday 20 of July, at the historic Maracanã stadium.

It should be noted that in a couple of more opportunities the Brazilians were able to score the third goal of the night, but, in incredible options and, almost that under the arc they failed and forgave the lackluster team of the former Paraguayan team, Arce.

Cerro Porteño vs. Fluminense