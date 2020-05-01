Quarantine period has been adopted to prevent coronavirus proliferation and has been changed for the third time

On the last day of the vacation period of the professional squad, Fluminense announced that the club’s activities will remain paralyzed until May 15. The quarantine period has been adopted to prevent coronavirus proliferation and has been extended for the third time.

Activities had been stopped at the headquarters of Laranjeiras and at the club’s CT for the first time in March, for 15 days. Then, that period extended until the end of April. And now it will run until at least May 15th. Thus, employees will continue to work in the home office system.

“The Fluminense Football Club announces, this Thursday (04/30), the maintenance of the stoppage of social and sports activities at the club’s headquarters until 05/15. The employees will continue working in the home office system. As in the measures previous, the decision follows the guidelines of government agencies to prevent the proliferation of the coronavirus (covid-19). .

The “home office” will also be adopted by the cast. The club has prepared a schedule of activities that will be carried out by players at a distance, until the activities return to the team’s CT. The virtual inter-season will be held under the guidance of the technical committee (physical trainers, physiologists, doctors and other members of the football department).

