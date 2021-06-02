Fluminense dreams of Thiago Silva and Marcelo

06/02/2021 at 9:24 PM CEST

Fluminense want Thiago Silva and Marcelo back. At least that is what emerges from the words of its president, Mário Bittencourt. About the Chelsea center-back, the boss of ‘Flu’ assured that it is still too early for a return, although he set a date for his return to Brazil.

“I think that after the World Cup, Thiago Silva will go home, I have been insisting. He did not promise to return to now, but he promised to return to finish his career at Fluminense. I can guarantee that he will,” Bittencourt said.

On Marcelo, a situation similar to that of Thiago Silva. The Real Madrid player is still 33 years old and, if he leaves the white club, he wants to continue in Europe.

“The news I have is that he will stay in Europe for a while. We are always vigilant, but we have to work within our economic conditions. I don’t have direct contact with Marcelo, but he knows we want his return “, insisted the president of Fluminense.