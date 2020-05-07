It is the first uniform of Flu in partnership with Umbro

O Fluminense last Tuesday night announced its new uniforms in partnership with Umbro, the club’s new supplier of sporting goods. The announcement was made through a live on the official channel of Flu and was attended by rapper Shaman, declared tricolor, who was already wearing one of the new uniforms.

Game shirts, one tricolor and one white, as well as goalkeeper shirts, training shorts and socks were presented. The third uniform of the brand has not yet been released, but a special event for launch is expected in the coming months.

WE LEAVE BRABA! The history made in 1970. A tribute to the 50th anniversary of our first national title. We present our new uniforms, with @UmbroBrasil, for 2020. #NovaArmaduraTricolor #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/ZfBPtLIPJh – Fluminense F.C. (from 🏡) (@FluminenseFC) May 6, 2020

Before the club even announced, Fluminense players had already posted photos on their social networks using the materials. There was pressure on the tricolor board for disclosure due to image leaks in recent weeks.

President Mário Bittencourt appeared on the live to offer thanks, alongside his daughters. Currently at Watford, England, striker João Pedro, ex-Flu, was also present.

“Thanking Xamã for the live and Umbro, our partner, for having undoubtedly made one of the most beautiful shirts in the club’s history. Remember that it is important that we buy official shirts and official products at Fluminense stores to fight piracy. I want to give a special thanks to all our fans who at this moment of extreme difficulty in society have been engaged and kept close to Fluminense. The club will be forever grateful for your attitude “, said the official.

The new Fluminense products are already on sale at https://www.loja.fluminense.com.br/. The prices of the shirts vary between R $ 169.90 and R $ 259.90.

Sports Gazette

