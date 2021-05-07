Fluminense climbs to the top of Group D in Libertadores

05/07/2021 at 6:47 AM CEST

Although travel more than six thousand kilometers, the brazilian Fluminense drew 1-1 with Junior Colombian, local this Thursday in Guayaquil (Ecuador) in a match of the third day of Group D of the Copa Libertadores, and leads the area with five integers. Both Junior and Fluminense had to travel 1,567 kilometers from Barranquilla to Guayaquil, as the Colombian club was forced to be local in the Ecuadorian city due to the social crisis that Colombia is experiencing due to the protests that began nine days ago. If it is about distance, it was worse for the ‘Flu’ if the 4,553 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro to Colombia are added, where it had been since Tuesday when Conmebol announced a day before the change of the party’s headquarters for lack of guarantees regarding the safety of the same.

But at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium, in Guayaquil, the fatigue of the teams was not noticed. Although Junior faced the game with many casualties, and could not count on his figure Teófilo Gutiérrez, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, he was the one who best led the actions in the first half. Junior took the lead in the 11th minute when the Chilean referee Julio Bascuñán whistled a disputed penalty in his favor, for a touch on the winger Gabriel Fuentes, who changed the striker for a goal Miguel Angel Borja, who completed five goals in the tournament.

But the joy lasted nine minutes because Kayky, the 17-year-old pearl who signed Manchester City, was in charge of giving the Rio team the tie, after an inattention from Fuentes that released the youth mark after a corner kick.

In the second half, the Tricolor turned to the Junior area with consecutive centers. In minute 51, Nené sent the first one that Fred narrowly capitalized after a header saved by Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastián Viera, who avoided the second goal. Then it was Danilo who tried to violate the junior arc in the same way. Fluminense revealed that he knew his rival very well, who faced the commitment with the loss due to injury and warning of his two starting centrals, Germán Mera and Willer Ditta.

After the rain of centers, the Barranquilla team shook and responded in the 55th minute with a counterattack from Freddy Hinestroza, but John Pajoy finished off wide. In 68 Didier Moreno and Pajoy made a wall that knocked down the defensive wall of Fluminense, and Borja shot for the brilliance of goalkeeper Marcos, who forced the corner kick. And in the 75th minute Pajoy had the clearest for Junior, with a left-footed shot from the middle distance that almost surprised Marcos.

With the tie, the ‘Flu’ leads Group D with 5 points, the same as the Argentine River Plate, followed by Junior and also the Colombian Independiente Santa Fe with 2. On the next day, Junior will receive on May 12th River Plate and Fluminense will host Independiente Santa Fe.

Sticks save Santa Fe

The sticks saved this Thursday Independiente Santa Fe, who drew 0-0 with River Plate in the other match of Group D of the Copa Libertadores in a game played in Asunción, where the Bogota citizens were local due to the violent protests in their country.

In a very short game, the Colombians suffered from the attacks of an Argentine team that was led by the creative coffee grower Jorge Carrascal, who tried to harm their partnerships with Benjamin Rollheiser and Federico Girotti. Just Marcelo Gallardo’s team was about to open the scoring in a good play by lateral Milton Casco on the left side, from where he sent a cross that Girotti, with converted a touch into an enablement for Rollheiser who took a very strong shot that was crashed into the stick at 24.

Santa Fe, meanwhile, only approached with a deflected shot from Kelvin Osorio, who along with Jhon Arias tried to take his team to the opposite field but was unsuccessful against a well-planted defense of the Argentine team.

In the second half River, led by a hyperactive Carrascal, took control against a defenseless team from Bogota that looked out of place and that every time they recovered the ball they could not hurt their rival. The insistent attacks of the Buenosairean club were on the verge of being fruitful when Girotti, in a confused play in the area, managed to send a header that returned to reject the stick. However, the Colombian club was close to taking advantage of the offensive inaccuracies of the Argentine club and in a counterattack the side Fabio Delgado was hand in hand with Franco Armani, who endured, read the play well and avoided the celebration of the Bogota citizens.

After that play, and in another defensive error by Gallardo’s team, Armani returned to save the Argentine team in a play that took Arias out and after which Osorio, with the possibility of taking a shot with the goal alone, delayed and lost the ball. In the final minutes, the Argentine spark was extinguished and the Colombians did not do much to look for the goal, so the pace slowed and the tie persisted.

Ovejero and Mosquera give victory to Always Ready

Argentine striker Marcos Ovejero and Colombian striker John Mosquera sealed this Thursday the Always Ready 2-0 win Bolivian before him Tachira Venezuelan for group B of the Copa Libertadores and that leads him to the round of 16 of the tournament. The goals came in the 24th and 82nd minutes, the latter from a penalty, and with this the Bolivians share the leadership of the area with the International, from Brazil, with 6 points, while the Paraguayan Olimpia and Táchira remained with 3.

From the beginning of the game, the locals marked their territorial dominance although at times with little depth against an opponent who preferred to wait and manage their energies in the 3,640 meters of altitude of the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz. Always Ready outlined its attack on the sides with incursions by Bolivian Rodrigo Ramallo, on the right, and Brazilian Vander, on the left.

The Bolivians’ goal came in the 24th minute after an overflow from Argentine Javier Sanguinetti and a cross from him for his compatriot Sheepdog that head opened the account, and that the Uruguayan judge Andrés Matonte validated despite the claims of an alleged hand of the attacker.

After the goal, the Bolivian team had a couple of chances with medium-distance shots and missed a counterattack that could decree provisional equality in the game.

In the second half, the intensity of the game was reduced with a less offensive local team, even more so after the departure of Vander and Sanguinetti, while Táchira sought to advance their ranks somewhat. With 20 minutes remaining, Argentine coach Omar Asad, from Always Ready, changed almost all of his attack front. In the 82nd minute, the Colombian forward Mosquera, recently entered, scored the second goal for the tranquility of the locals after executing a penalty for an infraction against goalkeeper Javier Varela del Táchira.

Ávalos keeps Argentinos as the leader

A double by Paraguayan Gabriel Ávalos allowed this Thursday to Argentinos Juniors maintain the leadership of Group F by beat Atlético Nacional 0-2, who today was forced to play at home in Asunción due to the social crisis that Colombia is experiencing due to the protests that began nine days ago. The Buenos Aires team dominated the game from start to finish against a rival who looked disorderly and had many difficulties to break an organized defense.

The match started very fought in the middle of the field and very cut off by the fouls committed by the players of both teams, who sought to prevent the free movement of the ball. However, the ‘Bicho de La Paternal’ began to impose itself on his rival driven by the centrals Jonathan Sandoval, Miguel Ángel Torren and Carlos Quintana, who extinguished the spark that the creatives Andrés Andrade and Jarlan Barrera were trying to ignite. This is how Gabriel Milito’s team opened the scoring in the 18th minute when side Kevin Mac Allister stole the ball from Andrade in the ‘Verdolaga’ field and passed it to Jonathan Gómez, who took a missed shot that was left to his co-worker Avalos in the area, where he got rid of a rival and took a very strong shot for the 0-1.

The visitors, highly organized and putting intense pressure on their rival, continued to dominate the game against an opponent who lacked depth and was on all fours to create danger in Lucas Chaves’ goal. The only two approaches were in a one-on-one shot by striker Jefferson Duque, who saved the rival goalkeeper without major difficulties, and a fantasy play by Barrera, who was not comfortable to define.

In the second half, the Costa Rican strategist Alexandre Guimaraes made no changes and his team had difficulty attacking an organized rival who appealed to damage from the sides and with deep balls for Ávalos and Gabriel Hauche, who weighed little in the game.

The situation became more difficult for the Colombians when the Argentine central defender Emmanuel Olivera was sent off for double warning, just when the team had managed to open the opposing defense a little. The ‘Verdolagas’ ended up losing what little momentum they had left when Ávalos, after taking advantage of another rebound, sent the ball to the back of the net and buried the aspirations of the Colombians to equalize.

With this result, Argentinos remain the leader with nine points, followed by Atlético Nacional with four, Universidad Católica with three and Nacional de Montevideo with one. On the next day, the ‘Bicho’ will play against the Catholic University, while the ‘Verdolagas’ will receive the Uruguayan ‘Bolsa’.