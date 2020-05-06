Fluminense announced, on Wednesday, the departure of two players from the cast of the Medical Department, after recovering from muscle injuries: the right-back Gilberto and the attacking midfielder Miguel. According to the club’s physiotherapy coordinator, Nilton Petrone, the two completed all stages of treatment and are now fully recovered and ready to work normally with the group.

Miguel and Gilberto are recovered from muscle injuries (Photo: Lucas Merçon / FFC)

Photo: Lance!

– They had already been instructed, so they already knew the work evolution procedures. They had already started work with us before the break. They took home club equipment and we were remotely guiding them. We were available to chat with them anytime they needed. So, Gilberto and Miguel did all the established protocols, they recovered just in time to do the remote training that we started before the holidays, because they were already in the final stage of recovery. So, when they returned now, they returned normal. They had already done the transition protocol with physical preparation – explained the physiotherapist.

Defender Frazan remains in the care of the club, recovering from surgery on his right knee in early February.

– In the case of Frazan, who had knee surgery, he is already practically normal in knee extension and flexion, he has already started doing strength work and cycling. So, we believe that when we return to training, he will be given the physical preparation to make the transition – he concluded.

After the end of the vacation, on April 30, Fluminense returned to work remotely, last Saturday. There is still no forecast for the return of classroom activities.

See too:

L reporter! analyzes cancellation of NBB