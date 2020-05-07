Mário Bittencourt and athlete staff talked by phone; contract time is expected to be two years and Flu has plans for the striker after retirement

Fluminense and Fred have been in a dating mood for the past few months, with an indirect exchange of messages and a lot of excitement on the part of the fans. Now, the negotiations have finally started officially. President Mário Bittencourt spoke with the athlete’s manager, Francis Melo, by phone to discuss the striker’s return to the club. The information was given by “UOL” and confirmed by LANCE !.

Fred’s contract would be valid until the end of 2022, but the salary is still under discussion. Fluminense, however, is optimistic about the deal. In addition to Mário, Fred is also determined to return and continues training during the quarantine to stay in shape.

Despite the two-year contract, Fluminense has plans for Fred until after retirement. Mário Bittencourt wants the striker to remain in the club and outlines the possibilities for that to happen

The matter was treated with caution to avoid a new “Scarpa case”. That’s because shirt 9 got the termination with Cruzeiro by an injunction in the Labor Court in February, but that could fall. Therefore, Flu wants to make sure that it will have no problems in the future.

Fred has 288 games and 172 goals with the shirt of Fluminense. He lifted the titles of the Brazilian Championship in 2010 and 2012, the Carioca in 2012 and the First League in 2016.

