One of the biggest promises of the youth teams of Fluminense may have to leave the club so that the economic impacts generated by the period of inactivity of football are mitigated. In an interview with “Esporte Interativo”, last Saturday, President Mário Bittencourt admitted the possibility of selling the 19-year-old striker still in 2020 with the aim of generating revenue.

– One of the few sources of revenue that the club has today is the sale of players. That was without the pandemic, with the pandemic it is even more so. If it opens the market, we will certainly get proposals from Marcos Paulo and other players. In line with what we have, it is the athlete who will receive the best proposals. The tendency is for it to come out in the middle or at the end of the year, but it is not right – said Mário.

At the beginning of the year, Tricolor even refused CSKA’s proposal from Russia for the player. The Moscow club was willing to pay around R $ 33 million for 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. Marcos Paulo has a contract until June 2021, with a severance fine set at 45 million euros (about R $ 210 million). In the current season, the player has five goals in ten games.

– Receiving an excellent proposal, within the current moment, because I think prices will go down. If we have a good proposal, that helps Fluminense to survive, we will have to do it. He’s a great boy, a great player. Today there is nothing, but it can be – concluded Mário.

Another fact that can facilitate the departure of the tricolor jewel is the fact that he has Portuguese citizenship and that he has already defended the base selection of the country. In view of the global paralysis of the sport, FIFA has not yet defined when the windows for international transfers will open.

